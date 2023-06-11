Sunday, Jun 11

Burton Qualifies 36th At Sonoma

Sunday, Jun 11 23
Burton Qualifies 36th At Sonoma WBR Photo

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 36th in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 on the 2.52-mile, 12-turn road course at Sonoma Raceway.

Burton got that spot with a lap at 89.148 miles per hour in qualifying on Saturday afternoon.
 
He was 32nd in practice earlier in the day, posting a best speed of 89.439 mph on the third of the seven laps he ran in the session.

Sunday’s 110-lap, 219-mile affair, is set to get the green flag just after 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time (3:30 Eastern) with TV coverage on FOX.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 25 and 55.

WBR PR

