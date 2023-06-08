LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Sonoma Raceway

About Sunseeker Resorts: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

NASCAR Cup Series Debut: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series veteran Grant Enfinger will make his first NASCAR Cup Series start at Sonoma Raceway. He will be substituting for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB driver Noah Gragson. Enfinger has never driven a NASCAR NextGen car before but has an impressive resumé in other forms of stock car racing. In 2015, Enfinger won the ARCA Menards Series championship driving for GMS Racing, securing Maury Gallagher's first championship as a team owner. Enfinger was promoted to a full-time Truck Series ride in 2017 and has regularly competed for the championship ever since. Today, he is known as one of the most accomplished and well-respected drivers in the series, earning a total of nine wins at nine different racetracks. He currently ranks third in Truck Series points with two wins this season. Enfinger sits only nine points behind the series leader with four races left to run in the 2023 regular season.

Most Recent NCTS Winner: Enfinger recently made headlines at World Wide Technology Raceway where he performed in dominating, yet dramatic fashion as he scored his second NCTS race win of the 2023 season. Already in the playoffs with a convincing win at Kansas Speedway, Enfinger, along with veteran crew chief Jeff Hensley, were bold in their race strategy as they went off-sequence from the majority of the field, resulting in a win in Stage 1. As the race continued to play out, Enfinger once again found himself near the front of the pack, where with just a handful of laps to go, two of the race leaders got together, allowing the driver of the No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Silverado RST to narrowly slip by and hold off his nearest competitors for his second win of the year. On top of that, he pocketed a coveted $50,000 bonus along the way as part of the series’ Triple Truck Challenge program.

Baby On Board: During his post-win celebratory interview with FOX Sports analyst Regan Smith, Grant Enfinger made a shockingly wholesome announcement that he and his wife, Michelle, were expecting the birth of their second child. The couple have been blessed with one son already in their family, Carson Enfinger, who will turn two-years-old later this month

Past Road Course Experience: Grant has one prior race under his belt at the challenging road course in Sonoma Raceway, which was held last year in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series return to the facility. On that weekend, Enfinger qualified in the eighth position, earned stage points, and even led a lap en route to an 11th place finish. He’s no slouch turning left and right, however; Enfinger has had success turning left and right before. In nine total Truck Series road course starts, he has one top-five and three top-10 results, including a best finish of fourth at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in 2021.

Quoting Grant Enfinger: “My thoughts are with Noah, I know how much he loves this team and the guys on it. I’m happy to help out LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and the No. 42 team. With that being said, I am honored to have even been considered as the driver to fill in for him. I am very appreciative of Maury Gallagher, Jimmie Johnson, Mike Beam, Ron Booth, Joey Cohen, Luke Lambert, Chevrolet, Sunseeker Resorts, and Champion Power Equipment for allowing me to fulfill my dream of racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. While we all wish the circumstances were different, the most important thing we can do is put our best foot forward and make the most out of this opportunity.”