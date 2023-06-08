LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Sonoma Raceway

|
Sonoma Raceway Stats
NASCAR K&N Pro Series West: Starts: 1; Best start: 13th; Best finish: 6th (2018)
NASCAR Cup Series: Starts 5; Best start: 18th; Best finish: 7th (2018); Top 10s: 2; Laps Led: 1
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats
Starts: 15; Best start: 8th; Best finish: 6th (Talladega); Top 10s: 2; Laps led: 17; Points position: 30th.
About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit Allegiant.com.
Stonefield Home on the No. 43: Jones will have a local associate partner this weekend at Sonoma Raceway featuring Stonefield Home. Stonefield Home was founded in 1984 by longtime residents of the Central Valley who share a passion for revitalizing neighborhoods and building high quality, value priced homes. Their legacy, a commitment to quality homebuilding- is reflected in every step of the process, from planning to development to building and beyond. Stonefield Home supports non-profit organizations, community events and a wide range of youth-oriented programs including Toys for Tots, as well as the California Highway Patrol, UC Merced, Merced County Spring Fair, and many local medical facilities, among others- is just one of the many ways in which Stonefield Home not only creates beautiful new homes and neighborhoods, but also builds Community. The founders of Stonefield founders live by the commitment to invest in the people who will call these community’s “home”.
Road Runner: Jones is no stranger to success on road courses. In his 24 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, Jones has three top-five and nine top-10 finishes. Across the three major track types (speedways, short tracks, and road courses), Jones’ has an average start of 22.3 and the series highest differential average finish in the road course category with 15.4. Jones historically moves up an average of 6.9 spots per race on a road course.
Passing with flying colors: Jones has five starts at Sonoma Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series and two top-10 finishes of seventh (2018) and eighth (2019). In last year’s race at Sonoma Raceway, Jones ranked sixth in quality passes with 991 passes throughout the event. He also led all drivers with 1,934 green flag passes while finishing 22nd.
Cohen at the Helm: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB VP, Race Operations, Joey Cohen will serve as the interim crew chief this weekend for the No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet. Cohen, 38, has a mechanical engineering degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and has extensive experience in the crew chief position in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and in the Truck Series where he earned two victories with drivers Ben Kennedy and Chase Elliott.
Jones Takes it to the Bank: Erik Jones won the Super Late Model “Money in the Bank 150” race at Berlin Raceway on Wednesday, taking home the $10,000 prize. Jones is one of only two Super Late Model drivers to win the “Money in the Bank 150”, and the “Battle at Berlin” events at the historic Michigan short track.
Meet Erik Jones: Jones will sign autographs on Sunday, June 11th for approximately 100 fans at the United States Air Force activation display in the Sonoma Raceway fan midway at 9:30am local time.
Erik Jones Ticket Package: Byron, Michigan native Jones will return to his “home” track of Michigan International Speedway (MIS) in August. To honor the hometown hero, MIS will offer a special Erik Jones Fan Experience ticket package which will include a DJ, games and a chance to meet Jones. The Erik Jones Fan Experience will be located in Lot 3 - click here for details.
Quoting Erik Jones: "Going out to Sonoma will be a good time, it’s our first time at a road course this year since COTA. We learned a lot. I think we have seen growth as a team since COTA, this track should show the steps we have taken and put them to the test. We have what it takes to get out front and compete this weekend; the whole No. 43 team has made steady progress as a group. Hate the circumstances to not have Dave come to Sonoma, but confident Joey will do a great job filling in for us. Looking to have a good run still.”
LMC PR