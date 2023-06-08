Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem / Resideo Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

No. 20 Rheem / Resideo Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Christopher Bell will make his third NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Sonoma Raceway Sunday in the Toyota / Save Mart 350. Bell made his first start at Sonoma in 2021 and was running ninth with three laps remaining when another car turned him. Bell had to bring the car to pit road for repairs and in NASCAR’s overtime finish he rebounded to finish 24 . In 2022, Bell started in the back of the field after changing steering components following qualifying. During the race Bell pitted prior to the end of stage one but had the nose of the No. 20 over the line and NASCAR issued a penalty for pitting outside the box. After serving the penalty Bell was scored one lap down but was the “lucky dog” recipient at the end of stage two. Bell struggled with handling over the final stage, leaving Sonoma with a 27 -place finish. RHEEM GUESTS: Rheem will be hosting around 200 guests this weekend at Sonoma. There will be guests on-site from Resideo, RSD Distribution, Baker Distribution, Rheem Water Heating Division West and Commercial Southwest, Raypak, and Rheem sales group.

: JGR has claimed five NCS victories at Sonoma. In 77 combined starts at the west coast road course, the organization has tallied 18 top-five finishes, 32 top-10s and 372 laps led. The championship-winning organization has three pole awards with an average start of 15.6 and an average finish of 16.1. RACE INFO: The Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, Sirius XM 90, and PRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “I’m excited to get our second road course race of the season going. Since the start of the Next Gen car road racing has been a weakness for us but we keep gaining on it and get more competitive each time.”

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Sonoma Raceway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 2 0 0 0 0 0 25.5 25.5

Bell’s 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 15 1 5 8 0 206 10.3 13.3

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 123 5 26 51 4 897 14.6 16.2

JGR PR