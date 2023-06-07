No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Denny Hamlin has posted four top-five finishes and seven top-10s in 16 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Sonoma Raceway. Prior to an uncharacteristic 31st-place finish last June, Hamlin had posted five consecutive top-10 finishes at Sonoma from 2016-2021. Most notably during that stretch was a fierce battle between Hamlin and Tony Stewart in 2016 where the two former teammates traded bumps on the final lap before Stewart eventually prevailed with Hamlin coming home with a runner-up finish. ST LOUIS RECAP: Hamlin and the Sport Clips team turned in a strong effort last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. After starting third, Hamlin finished third in both stages before ultimately finishing second at the end of the day.

SPORT CLIPS: Sport Clips will be featured as the primary sponsor for Hamlin this weekend at Sonoma Raceway. The sports-themed haircutting franchise based in Georgetown, Texas is a longtime supporter of Joe Gibbs Racing dating back to 2009 and has more than 1,850 stores in the United States and Canada.

JGR AT SONOMA: Joe Gibbs Racing has enjoyed plenty of success at Sonoma Raceway. The organization has earned five NASCAR Cup Series victories at the 1.99-mile track. In 77 combined starts, JGR has tallied 18 top-five finishes, 32 top-10s, three pole awards, and 372 laps led. Kyle Busch, Tony Stewart, and Martin Truex Jr. have all driven JGR entries to victory lane at Sonoma Raceway.

TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend's race at Sonoma Raceway begins Sunday, June 11, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD

What do you expect going to Sonoma this weekend?

“We’re looking to continue improving on our road course program – both me and my driving style and the car setup. It has been a big help having Tyler Reddick join the Toyota camp this year and just being able to lean on him to see what he is doing in the car to try to use that to help with our No. 11 team. We’ll spend some time in the simulator this week trying to work on everything I can possibly do as a driver to be as prepared as possible going into the weekend and we’ll see how we shake out when we get on track on Saturday and Sunday.”

