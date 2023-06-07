Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Sonoma Advance

Ross Chastain is racing for more than just a trip to victory lane Sunday when he pilots the black and orange Kubota Chevrolet at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in the second NASCAR Cup Series road course race of the season.

The Trackhouse Racing driver seeks his first trip to victory lane in 2023, but a top-10 finish Sunday or in any of the remaining three Kubota sponsored races in 2023 means a $10,000 donation to the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC.)

The FVC is a national nonprofit organization that assists military veterans and currently serving members of the Armed Forces to transition into careers in farming.

Kubota first partnered with the FVC in 2015 on the “Geared to Give” program which has provided $800,000 to the coalition in the form of organizational support, grants to veterans and 36 pieces of donated equipment.

Chastain should be one of the favorites as he attempts to regain the top points spot he held for four consecutive weeks before falling to fifth after Sunday's 22nd-place finish at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis.

Last year at Sonoma, Chastain finished seventh while his Trackhouse teammate Daniel Suárez took the checkered flag to earn his first career victory and the team's third Cup Series victory.

Chastain gave Trackhouse its first victory when he won on the road course at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27, 2022.

Even though he is one of the favorites on road course, Chastain took extra steps to improve his skills in May when he participated in a Skip Barber school driving experience at the Northern California track.

In addition to the Cup Series race this weekend, Chastain will also pilot the No. 91 Xfinity car for DGM Racing.

After the Cup Series' only off weekend of the season, Chastain is scheduled to participate in a Goodyear tire test at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on June 20 and 21.

Fox will broadcast Sunday's race at 3:30 p.m. EDT.