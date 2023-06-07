Ford Performance Racing School Mustang: Chase Briscoe Sonoma Advance

The No. 14 team’s strategy has shifted over the last week. What is the biggest difference and how does it impact preparation for the rest of the regular season? “At this point, it’s all about winning. We always show up to win, this just gives us an opportunity to change up our strategy to make it happen. It opens the door for us to pit off strategy or make some different calls when it comes to what we do on a stop. It doesn’t change preparation much. We might have some different options that we look at, but we always want to run up front so we don’t have to do too much differently when it comes to how we prepare.” Where do you feel like you have the best chance of getting a win? “I wish I could say anywhere, but in reality, the road courses and short tracks are where we run best. Superspeedways are always a wild card, so you can’t really count them out. I think we have plenty of opportunities to get a win and turn things around. Sonoma hasn’t been my strongest road course but maybe we can change that this weekend. We’ve certainly got the determination and we’ve got a crew chief who has gone to victory lane there with the No. 14 team.” TSC PR