No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Sonoma Advance

Where do you think you and the team rank heading into a road course like Sonoma? “I would say Sonoma is hands down my best road course and I feel like that’s because it’s not really one of those racetracks that you can attack because of the surface and the way the tires wear out. It’s more of a rhythm racetrack and it’s kind of flowy and you can’t really attack the racetrack or you’ll abuse your tires and really pay a huge penalty after five or six laps on tires. I do better at that. Even short-track racing like Richmond and Loudon, where you have to take care of your stuff, I tend to do much better at. The places where you have to be overly aggressive and really attack the racetrack and attack the braking zones are not my best places. So, at those racetracks that you really have to attack the braking zones and do all those things, I tend to not be as good at, and I feel like as an organization we have a lot of room for improvement to make our road-course stuff better. I think that we have been average at best as an organization with this NextGen car at most road courses, not all of them, but at most of them we have struggled to make our car get in the braking zones as hard as the competition. We’ve struggled to get the forward drive off of the corners to compete, so I think there are a lot of things that we can do better.” Why did you decide to do double duty at Sonoma this year?

“Of all the road courses that we run, it’s my favorite. I run the best there, so having the opportunity to run an Xfinity car there, something that is new for that series, I just thought that it would be a great opportunity and something for me to go and do, and I think it is slightly helpful just to get some more reps at the road courses because, with only 20 minutes of practice, you don’t get a lot of laps in the Cup car. So just being able to pick up little things here and there on the racetrack maybe helps a little bit. But the cars are so different nowadays with the brakes, the way the cars drive, the transmission, all those things, that a lot of it doesn’t really correlate at all.” Is there anything you noticed at Circuit of the Americas without cautions at the stage breaks and how it will be different this weekend? “I think at COTA it made the strategy a little bit more straightforward, and now I think it’s going to be the same at Sonoma when you look at the race and the strategy play for Sonoma. It makes the race relatively straightforward with where you’re going to pit. There are a couple of windows here or there on what you’re going to do for strategy, so it really takes away, in my opinion, from the strategy aspect of it. Last year at Sonoma was a perfect example. We went there and we had a really good car, but we chose to score as many stage points as we could with the position that we were in in points going to Sonoma, and so we finished fifth in stage one and finished second in stage two because we elected to stay out on the racetrack and score stage points. After the stage breaks, we had to come back through the field on newer tires compared to the other guys that pitted a couple of laps before the end of the stage, so we constantly battled from poor track position driving through the field, and then staying out at the stages to score points – where now there’s not that opportunity so it doesn’t really jumble up or mix the field up as much. It’s more about qualifying well and then just making sure you pit when you’re supposed to pit.” Which Sonoma layout do you like best? “I love the chute. The carousel was cool to do once, just so I could say I had the experience to run it like they used to run it in the old days when Ricky Rudd and Dale Earnhardt and Rusty Wallace and those guys would duke it out there. I absolutely love the chute and I love that it gives you that opportunity to make some passes getting into turn seven if you get off of turn four well, and the carousel just never really presented that opportunity with the cars the way they are nowadays versus the old days. Our cars are so much more aero-sensitive, so going through the carousel was so tough to run behind somebody that you would give up too much of a gap off the carousel to whomever you were racing with that you didn’t really have that opportunity to make a pass into turn seven and out-brake them. Now with turn four, hopping that curb and going over the other side to the other curb, there’s a lot of opportunity to maintain your position relative to the car in front of you and then have an opportunity to out-brake them getting into turn seven, so I love the short chute.” TSC PR