LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Statement on NASCAR-Issued Penalty to No. 43 Team

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB acknowledges the L1 penalty issued today following the NASCAR R&D center inspection of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 after the race event at World Wide Technology Raceway. The team will observe the two-race suspension for crew chief Dave Elenz as Joey Cohen, VP, Race Operations will serve as the interim crew chief for Erik Jones and the No. 43 team at Sonoma Raceway.

“We have been diligently working with NASCAR regarding the penalty and are working internally to determine the course of action in response," stated Cohen. "We will announce that decision within the timeframe determined by the NASCAR Rule Book."

