Mobil 1 Racing: Kevin Harvick Sonoma Advance

Sonoma marks your last NASCAR Cup Series race in your home state of California. Does that resonate with you to where you want to soak up every moment from the race weekend, or do you go in there with a more a business-like mindset of winning and everything else comes in second? “I think you can do both. I’ve learned this year that you can take advantage of the year and get away with thinking both ways. For me, Sonoma is one of the places that I’ve raced at for so long and really spent a lot of time up there in my West Coast days with the Southwest Tour car and all the different things that I’ve been fortunate to race there. We’ve won a few races there and I think going up there and seeing all of the California fans for the last time is obviously something you’ve got to stop and pay attention to. I’m looking forward to that. I know the track has a lot of exciting things planned that week, along with the West Coast Hall of Fame and everything happening there. It’ll be a big week to take it all in.” Are you relishing every “last” thing that happens this year? “Fontana was the first place that I went to and was like, ‘Wow, this racetrack’s going to be gone – nobody’s going to race here again. You’re not ever going to set foot on that racetrack again.’ And for me, that’s one that’s obviously pretty close to home, growing up in California, and growing up at California Speedway on that racetrack. Phoenix was a little bit of the same way, but we get to go back there again, and that being the last race is obviously pretty fitting for me, personally. I’m at a point in my career where I’m just taking it all in.” You’re getting inducted into the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame. As a kid from Bakersfield, California, who grew up watching and even idolizing other West Coast racers, is it a pinch-me moment to now be a part of that group? “Well, I grew up a Rick Carelli fan, my dad worked for Carelli, and I grew up racing against Ron Hornaday, and later had him drive our stuff and won championships with him, and he’s in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. And Mike Chase, who’s still in the Cup Series garage building shocks and working on Cup cars, and you see so many people from the West Coast. So yeah, it is a little bit of ‘pinch me’ moment because we’ve been through two generations of racers – the guys I grew up idolizing and now myself. They’re old enough to be grandpas and I’m old enough to almost be a grandpa. It’s been a long period of time, but I think the great thing that it shows is the great amount of West Coast racers who have had success on multiple levels of the sport, and I’m honored to be a part of that group.” You first competed at Sonoma back in 1995 on the NASCAR Featherlite Southwest Tour. For a then 19-year-old Kevin Harvick, what was it like to compete on the same weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series? “I didn’t think about it like that at that particular time. We blew up three motors that weekend and we were trying to figure out how we were going to make it to the next race because of the fact that we didn’t really know what we were doing. I mean, we had the wrong oil tank in the car. But looking back, that whole weekend is a great experience for the grassroots racers. They’re a part of the show and everything that comes with the Sonoma weekend. It really allows those people to come into the garage and kind of interact with the highest end of our sport.” Did racing at Sonoma when the NASCAR Cup Series was in town provide opportunities you might not have had otherwise? “Sonoma and Phoenix were always the two biggest races of the year for the West Series and for the Southwest Tour. I ran my first race in the Southwest Tour at Sonoma in 1995 and ran it a few more times after that. I ran the West Series race there a few times and a few years back, as well. It’s always been a staple of regional, West Coast racing because of the fact that that’s where the Cup guys raced, and Phoenix was the same way. Just getting to do something at the highest level, at the same time and at the same venue as the Cup guys, was really cool for the grassroots racers. At one point, I was that grassroots racer that wanted to be in that environment for that particular weekend because it was just cool.” Our last road-course race at COTA looked like a lot of road-course races of late – a lot of beating and banging with a lot of beat-up racecars. Why are we seeing so much of that on road courses? “I think the car is so durable that everybody knows that they can take a chance with it. They depend on the car to take the brunt of the impact compared to what it would’ve been in the past. I think Sonoma is a little bit different because of the way turn one is. It goes right into the first corner, whereas COTA has a big straightaway that leads to a really sharp corner, and that leads to a lot of ramming each other with the car instead of trying to take care of the car. I think at Sonoma it gets spread out a little bit quicker just with the way the restart zone is and how the corners are laid out.” Formula One world champion Jenson Button had his first NASCAR Cup Series start at COTA, and he was taken aback by how much contact there was out on the racetrack. He said he had never intentionally driven into anyone, but at COTA, he saw a lot of that and was the victim of some of that. Is that just a welcome-to-NASCAR moment or do his insights carry some weight in that maybe these road-course races could be cleaner? “I think the road-course races could be a little bit cleaner on the restarts. After that, you definitely have to learn that NASCAR racing is a contact sport, and the way that the cars are allows you to take chances and do things without ending your race. I think there are two sides to that. The restart stuff at COTA is a little bit overboard, the rest of it is just NASCAR racing.” There’s one spot at Sonoma that looks incredibly tight, at least to the TV viewer, and that’s the exit off turn four and down into “The Chute.” Cars go wide off turn four but then they have to funnel back into line to avoid hitting a wall that seems to jut out at the start of “The Chute.” Is that section of the track as tight as it seems on TV? “You have to funnel back in just because the wall comes out all the way to the racetrack. It’s always interesting to see how our cars navigate the curb and then slam back down onto the ground when we cross that curb.” If a guy is hung on the outside of you as that wall comes up, do you treat it like an exit ramp where you give him room to merge back into traffic, or is it more like, ‘Sorry, dude. You should’ve planned better’? “It depends on where they are. It could be messy if you run them into that barrier, so you have to see how far alongside you they are.” With the speed that you carry down through “The Chute,” what do you need to do to both maintain control and not scrub off speed as you exit turn seven and head through the esses? “The trick to the exit of turn seven is just keeping the rear tires driving forward because, as the run goes, the car loses rear grip, and tire wear is obviously something that you have to keep track of. That exit off turn seven is older asphalt that kind of transitions to some newer asphalt as you get through the exit of that corner, so you just have to take care of the rear tires there, and it just gets worse as the day goes.” What’s OK and what isn’t when you’re racing with someone else as you head into the hairpin in turn 11? “I think a lot of that just takes care of itself. It’s a pretty straightforward corner as far as braking, and that’s really what it comes down to – just who can get in there the hardest on the brakes and be able to keep the car under control and still make the bottom of the corner.” TSC PR