Todd Gilliland: “In general, road courses had been strong for me and the team last year. This one is a little bit different with Rick Ware Racing, but I still feel like I can get the job done on a road course. Confidence is half the battle going into some of these places. Sonoma may not be my best racetrack overall, but I’m still really excited. I have a lot of family coming out there – kind of where I’m from with it being in California. It’s always really exciting to go back there. Road courses are a lot about track position. Nowadays, it’s tougher to pass and pit strategy is super important, so all that stuff comes into play. These are long races and you kind of just have to grind it out. Sonoma is a place that’s really worn out and it’s tough on tires, so you’ll be slipping and sliding around at some point during the race. That’s what makes it fun, but also very challenging.”