Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops/PEAK Ford Team Sonoma Raceway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/PEAK Ford team head back to California looking to best last year’s third-place finish at the 1.9-mile road course. McDowell started fourth and was in contention for the win all day. CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETTERSON “We have this race circled. We feel that we’ll be in contention. Michael has a strong road course background, and already has a top-15 finish this year at the Circuit of the Americas. “We’re racing with a chip on our shoulder for sure, Michael is one of the best road-course racers in the field and we’re going to prove that this Sunday.” DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL “I can’t wait for Sonoma. We want to get back into the top-five and get a good result. Travis and the team are working hard to prepare the car. Sonoma is tough, but I think last year we really hit on it. I really like racing this new car on road courses. I’m really comfortable in it and it has helped us. “I am treating PEAK as a good luck charm this weekend. They rode with us to a solid 12th-place finish at the Circuit of the Americas and I can’t wait to give them another great result on Sunday.”