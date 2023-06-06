Todd Gilliland and Rick Ware Racing partner with Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes in Sonoma

Todd Gilliland returns to the No. 51 Ford Mustang entry for Rick Ware Racing, this time with Serial1.com Premium E-Bikes as the primary sponsor at Sonoma Raceway this weekend.

Serial 1 is a US-based E-Bike brand inspired by the entrepreneurial vision of Harley-Davidson founders and the revolutionary impact of its first motorcycle, affectionately referred to as Serial Number One.

Also, joining Serial 1 this weekend as a major associate, is LIFE EV based out of Broward County, Florida. Life EV is involved in the design, manufacturing and commercialization of electric vehicles, with a primary focus on electric bicycles. OTC SYM: LFEV

Sonoma will be Gilliland’s third start with RWR this season, with the other two coming at Phoenix Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“This is great for the team to have Serial1.com involved at the NASCAR Cup Series level for a third race this year,” Gilliland said. “Their bikes are incredible, I just got one the other day, they are a blast to ride and their popularity is taking off.”

“This a good opportunity for RWR and myself to help further that awareness for Serial1.com Premium E-bikes with a solid race. Road course events are becoming more popular each year with our fan base.”

This is the first year Serial1.com has entered into a NASCAR partnership to promote their line of Premium E-bikes and nationwide dealer network.

“We are excited to extend our NASCAR partnership with Todd and RWR this weekend as further evidence of our commitment to NASCAR and its loyal fans,” said Dion Reif, Chief Operating Officer and Chairman of the Board for Serial 1. “Todd is having an amazing year and he needed a little help to complete the NASCAR schedule and we are honored Carl Rudebusch offered us the opportunity to partner with Todd and the RWR team at my home track.”

“Todd is definitely an up-and-coming talent and Serial1.com is looking forward to riding along with him to victory lane soon.”

