Andy Lally to drive No. 15 Camping World Ford for Rick Ware Racing at Sonoma

Accomplished road course racer Andy Lally will drive the No. 15 Camping World Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing in this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway. The partnership with Lally, RWR and Camping World encompasses him running all remaining road courses for the team this season.

Lally, who has made 40 previous Cup starts and was the series’ Rookie of the Year in 2011, is a five-time Rolex 24 champion and three-time IMSA Champion. He also holds Grand Am records for most wins, most podiums and top-five finishes.

“This is obviously an incredible opportunity and I am very thankful to Rick, RWR and Camping World for making this all come together in a very short amount of time,” Lally said. “So many of my chances to race in NASCAR have been one-race deals. With five races now, I get to really focus and embed myself with a team to develop a stronger communication and understanding of each other, as well as learning what the NextGen car likes on road courses.”

“This all came about because I wrote a note across my social media channels explaining I had an opportunity to return to the NASCAR Cup Series. I was thrilled when Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World, reached out and committed to all five road course races with Camping World as the primary sponsor. It blew my mind. I can’t thank Marcus and the Camping World family enough.”

This will be the first partnership between RWR, Lally and Camping World in NASCAR. There is an existing relationship with Camping World via RWR’s race-winning Top Fuel team, driven by Clay Millican, competing in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

“When we first talked to Andy about driving a few races with our team, I was very interested based on his impressive road course acumen,” said Rick Ware, team owner. “When Camping World wanted to partner with us for the rest of this year’s road course races, it was an easy decision. Our team is looking forward to getting it started this weekend.”

RWR PR