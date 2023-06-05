Burton Finishes 23rd in Enjoy Illinois 300

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick came away from Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway with a 23rd-place finish.



Burton started Sunday’s race from 14th place and moved up one spot in the early going before the race was stopped after just six laps due to lightning in the St. Louis area where the track is located.



After a delay of nearly two hours, the green flag was displayed again, and Burton remained in the top 15 for the remainder of the first 45-lap Stage, ending that segment in 15th place.



Returning to the track after a stop for two fresh tires and fuel, the No. 21 Mustang was posted in 12th place for the restart.



A long green flag run worked against the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team and Burton finished the second Stage in 24th place.



In the third and final segment of the race, he worked his way back into the top 20, then stayed out when the caution flag – and the red flag – flew for a wreck by Noah Gragson.



That moved him up to 15th place with just under 40 laps left to run. Burton stayed among the top 20 but was shuffled back after a restart with 15 of the scheduled 240 laps left to run.



When a late wreck set up an overtime finish, Burton pitted from 27thplace for fresh rubber and gained four spots over the final two laps to finish 23rd for his eighth top-25 finish in 15 races this season.



Next up for Burton and the Wood Brothers team is a trip to the road course at Sonoma Raceway for next Sunday’s 110-lap race on the 1.99-mile track.

WBR PR