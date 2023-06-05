RCR NCS Race Recap: WWT Raceway

“That was pretty awesome. Man, to sit on the pole, lead a lot of laps and have my guys do such a great job today was pretty phenomenal for us. Great win today for RCR. Just win, baby! Thanks to Team Chevy, and I appreciate everything that 3CHI does for us. Don't forget the No. 8 special - free chicken tenders at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen on Monday! All the fans go out and celebrate with us. We're going to have a great time with this one. This one is pretty cool. We’ve had three wins obviously, which is great. But we’ve also had some dismal days as well. We’ve had peaks and valleys so far this year. We just got to find the greater planes, if you will, and level this thing out a little bit. It’s great to be able to score a win here in St. Louis in crew chief Randall Burnett’s hometown. Our team is really on a high. The whole organization has been fighting hard and doing a great job. Everybody back at the shop at RCR and at ECR has been doing great. Every person in the organization has just been so welcoming. It’s really cool to be able to go out there and succeed for them and to give back to them for all the hard work they’re putting in.” -Kyle Busch