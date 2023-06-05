Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | World Wide Technology Raceway and Portland International Raceway

|
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions FARMSMART Camaro ZL1
“We had an up-and-down day today fighting the balance in our No. 16 Chevy. I felt like we had a top-15 car most of the day, but we had to play defense to stay there. I wasn’t able to roll speed through the corner like I needed to be more aggressive and keep moving forward. We made a strategy call to take two tires, which didn’t work in our favor. Then we got caught up on pit road and restarted pretty far back at the beginning of the third stage. We’ll take a 14th- place finish after everything we battled with our car today and move forward to Sonoma.”
- AJ Allmendinger
|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
"It was an up-and-down day for this No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection team. We fired off tight in traffic, and it was just hard to pass. My crew chief, Trent Owens, made some really good strategy calls and we had positive adjustments all day, despite a couple pit-road mishaps. We had another good Chevrolet hot rod, and we will take a 16th-place finish after a hard fought day."
- Justin Haley
|
Pacific Office Automation 147
|
Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet
"I'm proud of the Quick Tie team for fixing some of the damage we sustained in the first stage and keeping a fast hot rod fast throughout the day. Things didn't go the way we wanted them to with not getting any stage points, but after a day like today, I'll happily take ninth place."
- Chandler Smith
|
|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet
“I had high expectations going into the race. I felt like our Cirkul Chevrolet was going to have a lot of potential and had a lot of speed. I felt good inside the race car. We missed a bit of balance there in stage one, but we were still going to salvage a decent first stage. Coming to the restart zone, I had a couple interesting things happen with the throttle pedal and fuel. Then, the next thing you know, something with the fuel system caught on fire. Incredible work by the 11 team to get everything changed out and the car back on track to log some more laps. It wasn't an ideal day, but we will regroup and get ready for Sonoma.”
- Daniel Hemric
Kaulig Racing PR