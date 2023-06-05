Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | World Wide Technology Raceway and Portland International Raceway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions FARMSMART Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger qualified 11th for the Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter.

On lap two, a caution came out for the No. 45 spinning in front of the No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions FARMSMART Chevy. The restart was called off and the red flag was displayed on lap five due to lightening in the area. When the race restarted on lap nine, Allmendinger consistently ran in 11 th place until his car continued to tighten up in the middle of the corner and the rear began to fade. With four laps remaining in stage one, Allmendinger was passed resulting in a 12th-place finish in stage one.

The No. 16 team made air pressure adjustments to help the handling of the car during the stage break, and Allmendinger started the second stage in 11th place. Allmendinger battled with the No. 47 for the 10 th spot, with Allmendinger holding onto it for several laps before falling to 12 th . Allmendinger’s No. 16 Chevy continued to tighten up, and he struggled to carry speed through corner. Under caution on lap 99, the team gambled and pit for right side tires. Allmendinger restarted third, but quickly fell back, telling the team on lap 125 he had no grip, and his car was loose as he fought to stay in the top 15. Allmendinger continued to fade and finished stage two in 22 nd .

The No. 16 team had a slow stop under caution at the stage break, and Allmendinger restarted 30 th for stage three. He continued to battle a loose race car as he tried to climb back through the field, making his way up to 25 th by lap 154. Under caution on lap 200, Allmendinger reported his car was now too tight, and the team pit for an adjustment and four tires. From the restart on lap 203, Allmendinger moved through the field as the cautions continued to come out, making his way up to 15 th before NASCAR overtime, ultimately finishing 14 th for the second-consecutive week. “We had an up-and-down day today fighting the balance in our No. 16 Chevy. I felt like we had a top-15 car most of the day, but we had to play defense to stay there. I wasn’t able to roll speed through the corner like I needed to be more aggressive and keep moving forward. We made a strategy call to take two tires, which didn’t work in our favor. Then we got caught up on pit road and restarted pretty far back at the beginning of the third stage. We’ll take a 14th- place finish after everything we battled with our car today and move forward to Sonoma.” - AJ Allmendinger