NASCAR Cup Series Race Report - WWTR (St. Louis)

RACE RUNDOWN: Austin Cindric finished 13th at World Wide Technology Raceway in what turned out to be an eventful afternoon at the St. Louis-area track. Cindric started 10th after a strong showing in qualifying and gained two positions early before lightning in the area forced the red flag to halt competition. After a nearly two-hour delay, engines were fired again, and the race resumed. Cindric remained on track until the end of Stage 1, where he finished ninth, before venturing to pit road for four fresh tires and fuel. Unfortunately, the No. 2 Freightliner Ford Mustang was handed a speeding penalty during the trip to pit road and was forced to restart at the tail of the field. Scored in the 23rd position, a caution on Lap 92 brought Cindric to pit road for four sticker tires, fuel, and an air pressure adjustment to help tighten up the No. 2 Ford. Cindric marched on to finish Stage 2 in the 21st position. Crew Chief Jeremy Bullins called for right-side tires, fuel, and another adjustment at the Stage break. Cindric navigated various late-race cautions in Stage 3, gaining valuable positions on track to take the checkered flag 13th.
CINDRIC'S THOUGHTS: “Yeah, definitely frustrating having a speeding penalty…I’m a little frustrated with myself with that. You think something at the end of Stage 1 isn’t going to affect your race, but it just puts us behind. We tried a bunch of strategy calls to get our Freightliner Ford Mustang up there. Had some good restarts at the end and made the most of it, I feel like. Those restarts got really scrappy. Proud of the team effort, proud of the recovery. Definitely a lot to clean up on my end to maximize what I thought was a top-10 race car.”