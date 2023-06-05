Keselowski, King’s Hawaiian ‘Grit it Out’ in Tough Outing at WWT Raceway

It has been said that we are truly defined through the trials of adversity, rather than spoils of success. A line that could accurately describe Sunday’s race for Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 King’s Hawaiian Team. Spirits were high for Keselowski as the team headed to WWT Raceway for what would be the driver’s landmark 500th start in the NASCAR Cup Series. Unfortunately, a mechanical issue just prior to the end of the events first stage, would spoil the occasion, forcing the No. 6 Ford to the rear of the field.

With Keselowski’s ability to race with the cars around him severely limited, the team eventually fell three laps down to the leader. However, true to its nature the King’s Hawaiian crew refused to give up, battling to the last lap, earning all three laps back and fighting to a tough 28th-place lead-lap finish.

“That sure wasn’t the way we wanted the day to go,” said Keselowski after the race. “But sometimes you have things that are out of our control and all you can do is put your head down and keep fighting. While we aren’t pleased with the ultimate outcome, I’m very proud of our King’s Hawaiian Team and how hard they fought through a tough situation.”

Keselowski started the race 19th, based on Saturday’s qualifying session. He quickly advanced to 18th before a lap-two caution, followed by an hour-long delay for lightning that forced the field to pit road. Once green flag racing resumed, Keselowski was battling for position when he radioed to the crew that something mechanically seemed a miss. Seemingly down on power, the No. 6 Ford dropped all the way to 36th, as the team pitted several times under green to assess the issue.

Ultimately the No. 6 team found themselves down three laps in last position. However, the team would keep grinding to the end. Methodically picking up position by position, while eventually earning all three laps back, to finish on the lead lap in 28th.

The NASCAR Cup Series schedule heads to Sonoma Raceway this weekend for Sunday afternoon action in Sonoma Valley, California. Race coverage is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, with radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RFK PR