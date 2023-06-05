JGR Update on Injured Pit Crew Member

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) pit crew member Thomas Hatcher was evaluated and released from St. Louis University Hospital following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Hatcher, who is a member of JGR’s pit crew department, was serving as the front tire changer on the No. 43 car for Legacy Motor Club when he was injured during a stop. After an initial evaluation in the Infield Care Center at the track he was transported to the hospital for further testing. Hatcher has been cleared and has returned home. He will undergo the NASCAR concussion protocol this week and his status for this week will be updated.

JGR PR