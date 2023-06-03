World Wide Technology Raceway NCS Qualifying Quotes

Ford Qualifying Results: 2nd – Ryan Blaney 4th – Kevin Harvick 6th – Joey Logano 10th – Austin Cindric 14th – Harrison Burton 19th – Brad Keselowski 21st – Michael McDowell 24th – Aric Almirola 25th – Chase Briscoe 27th – Chris Buescher 28th – Todd Gilliland 29th – Ryan Preece 35th – Gray Gaulding 36th – JJ Yeley RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford Mustang (Qualified 2nd) – “Our car has had pretty good speed in it all day, really from practice. It carried over good speed to qualifying. Overall, I’m proud of the effort of the No. 12 group and our fast Ford Mustang. It would have been nice to get the pole, but it’s still a good place to start. We’ll see what happens.” KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang (Qualified 4th) – “I think we have a little bit of work to do on our car in race trim, but a lot of it is just getting into a rhythm I think – more than anything. Qualifying: We were just a little bit tight through Turns 1 and 2, and the car was good in 3 and 4. So, we have to have a better balance, and that’s what probably cost us a little bit of speed to get the pole. But, still a good day and a good starting spot.” JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang (Qualified 6th) – “I think our cars have a lot of potential. We just need to tune it in a little better in qualifying. But in race trim, it seems pretty good. Same stuff as last year – it’s going to move up, get very racey (on Sunday). Strategy is still going to be a big deal. Hopefully we hit all those numbers right, do all those things right, and then we’ll be in the hunt.” AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Freightliner Ford Mustang (Qualified 10th) – “It’s really good to get into the final round of qualifying. I feel like it’s been a minute for us, especially on shorter tracks. It’s a good opportunity for us to get a good pit selection, start off with solid track position and have a shot at some stage points. I feel good about that. Obviously, our cars have speed. The track can be pretty tricky with the temperature, but the track is going to change a lot after the Truck race and even throughout our race. It moved around a lot last year, more than what I would have ever expected. Gotta keep up with that, and try to come up with a game plan for tomorrow. So far, it’s a solid start.”