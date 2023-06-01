Friday, Jun 02

RCR Race Preview: WWT Raceway / Portland International Raceway

Richard Childress Racing at World Wide Technology Raceway... Austin Dillon led Richard Childress Racing in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway last season, scoring a respectable 15th-place finish. Although the NASCAR Cup Series has only competed at World Wide Technology Raceway once, RCR has tasted success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the 1.25-mile speedway located near Madison, Ill., racking up two wins with Kevin Harvick in consecutive Xfinity Series races in 2000 and 2001. Harvick led 221 of 400 possible laps 55.25 percent) in those two events.

 

Did You Know? Three RCR drivers scored top-10 finishes at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Austin Hill led the way with a fifth-place finish in the Xfinity Series' Alsco Uniforms 300, while Kyle Busch (sixth) and Dillon (ninth) added top-10s in the Cup Series' Coca-Cola 600.

 

Follow Sunday’s Action at World Wide Technology Raceway... The Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway will be televised live on Sunday, June 4 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at World Wide Technology Raceway… Austin Dillon returns to World Wide Technology Raceway after the NASCAR Cup Series’ inaugural race at the track in 2022, where he finished 15th and completed all 245 laps around the 1.25-mile oval. The 2011 NASCAR Truck Series champion has one start at the track in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2010, earning a sixth-place finish after starting seventh.

 

Delivering Performance on the Track and For the Planet… Dillon will race the Get Bioethanol Chevy at World Wide Technology Raceway, showcasing the performance benefits of racing with earth kind and engine-smart bioethanol blended fuel, Sunoco Green E15. Whether it’s delivering cleaner and cooler high-octane on the racetrack or a more affordable option for summer road trips, plant-based bioethanol makes a positive impact on our planet. NASCAR drivers have raced more than 20 million NASCAR miles driven on Sunoco Green E15, a notable milestone for the environment as NASCAR’s partnership with Get Bioethanol has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent across its three national touring series while also increasing horsepower on the track. Learn more about bioethanol at getbioethanol.com.

 

Meet Dillon… Dillon is scheduled to participate in a Q&A Session at the infield fan zone stage at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Local Time on behalf of Coca-Cola.

 

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on going back to World Wide Technology Raceway?

“I’m looking forward to racing at World Wide Technology Raceway again in the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Camaro. It’s the only real Midwest track we have right now, and the fans love it. Last year was a great inaugural race for the NASCAR Cup Series and we have good notes to build on. RCR has put in a lot of work into our speedway package, and I feel confident in the effort of the team. Last year was a fun race and we put on a good show.”

 

What makes World Wide Technology Raceway so unique and challenging to drive?

“World Wide Technology Raceway is a tough track with differences between the two ends. There will be a lot of shifting, so managing the transmission and not over-revving the engine will be key for 300 miles. Turns 1 and 2 are tighter corners. You really have to get the car turned early so you can get that long exit down the backstretch. You’re in the corner for a long time through Turns 3 and 4. It’s a flatter corner, and you’re always trying to balance the two corners to make the best car you can. You have to give up a little bit in Turn 1 and 2 to be good in Turns 3 and 4 and vice versa. What corner do you want to be good at?”

 

St. Louis isn’t known for its racing heritage, but the interest is picking up since the NASCAR Cup Series has gone there. Talk about the St. Louis market and what it means to NASCAR in general.

“The Midwest is key to our sport. Going there and being around the fans is always fun. I dirt raced in St. Louis and around the area a lot. There are some great dirt tracks out in Missouri, so for me, I feel like I’ve been racing there for a while. I ran World Wide Technology Raceway in the NASCAR Truck Series a few years ago, and that track always puts on a great race. The staff has done a great job in bringing it back and rejuvenating the track to make it an exciting place to go race and for the fans to enjoy.”

 

What’s your favorite thing about the race weekend other than the race itself?

“Usually, it’s the National Anthem for me. When they play the Anthem, there’s always a flyover, and that gets me pretty pumped up and ready to get into the car and do what I’ve been working on all week.”
 

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at World Wide Technology Raceway... Kyle Busch will make his second World Wide Technology Raceway start in NASCAR Cup Series competition this weekend. Busch had a strong run in the inaugural Cup Series race at the 1.25-mile oval. He led the most laps (66 of 245) and rallied from a 12th-place starting position to score a second-place finish. His average running position was 4.09, best of any driver, and he was one of just two competitors to run every lap inside the top-15. The driver of the 3CHI Chevrolet has made three starts at the Madison, Ill., track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, winning in 2009 and finishing eighth or better in all three starts.

 

Points Check... After a sixth-place finish in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Busch moved up one position in the Cup Series driver championship point standings. The Las Vegas, Nevada native currently sits 10th in the regular season standings, 54 points behind the leader.

 

Stat of the Week... Busch scored his 22nd top-10 on the 1.5-mile oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

 

3CHI Blazed the Trail for Another Industry First… 3CHI and Richard Childress Racing created another first with their partnership for the 2022 NASCAR season, and will continue their partnership with Richard Childress Racing in 2023 with the No. 8 team and Kyle Busch. 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information.

 

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

You ran very well last year at World Wide Technology Raceway, scoring a second-place finish and leading the most laps (66). What are the keys to running well there?

“We had a really good run there last year. We were kind of mired in traffic for a little bit, but once we got out front our car was pretty fast. We were able to lead the most laps. World Wide Technology Raceway is a tough track. There’s a lot of shifting there. The braking is very technical. The two ends of the track are entirely different from one another so that’s kind of an interesting take on it as well. Turns 1 and 2 are vastly different than 3 and 4, so how you attack each end of the racetrack is really different. I had a couple of late-race restarts last year that came down to me and Joey Logano. I just messed up on one of the restarts and let him get alongside of me and then tried to throw a slide job and wasn’t quite able to secure the win. I feel like we’ll be real close to that and we can win there this year.”

 

World Wide Technology Raceway has a unique shape and design. Can you compare it to any other track? Phoenix perhaps?

“The track is just so different. The long straightaways remind you a little bit of Martinsville Speedway with the braking technique that it takes to get into the corners in Turns 1 and 2 being like Martinsville, but then down in Turns 3 and 4 it reminds you of Turns 1 and 2 at Phoenix Raceway. World Wide Technology Raceway is just tough. It's one track that you don’t really compare to anywhere else. It’s its own unique animal.”

 

How aero dependent of a racetrack is World Wide Technology Raceway? The track surface looks worn out but is tire wear a factor?

“World Wide Technology Raceway is a little bit aero dependent, for sure. It’s a fun little racetrack. You can run low and you can run high. I seemed to find success there last year running a little bit higher. Other guys were working their way all over the track. The track surface is aged. It’s pretty worn but doesn’t lend itself to a lot of tire wear. Tire fall off happens a little bit when the tires get hot, but last year we didn’t see any issues where we had to pit and put tires on, or that putting tires on made a big difference."
 

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Portland International Raceway... Austin Hill led RCR in the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway, claiming a third-place finish in 2022.

 

Did You Know? Prior to last year's inaugural race at Portland International Raceway, NASCAR held events in the area at Portland Speedway. The Cup Series competed at the half-mile speedway in 1956 and 1957 while the Truck Series held four races at the facility from 1995-1998. Mike Skinner, driving an RCR truck, won the inaugural event in impressive fashion, winning the pole and leading all 200 laps. The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West and Northwest Series competed at Portland Speedway until 2000. 

 

Follow Saturday's Action at Portland International Raceway... The Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway will be televised live on Saturday, June 3 beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
 

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Portland International Raceway... Sheldon Creed has made one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Portland International Raceway, coming last season behind the wheel of the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro. Creed posted the fastest lap during practice, qualified in the seventh position, and was in contention for a strong finish before receiving contact from another competitor with 20 laps to go.

 

Left and Right Turns... In the first road course race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Creed showed speed and had a successful weekend. The Alpine, Cali. native started from the fourth position, won Stage 2, led a total of 16 laps, and paced the field when the Whelen Chevrolet received contact from a competitor. After spinning and losing valuable track position, Creed drove back forward to finish in ninth place.

 

About Whelen Engineering... Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

 

Meet Creed... On Saturday, June 3 at 10:30 a.m. PT, Creed is scheduled to join his Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Hill and fellow Xfinity Series drivers for a full series autograph session in the Speed Zone outside of Turn 12 at Portland International Raceway. The first 200 people in line will receive a wristband for entry. Wristbands will be available beginning at 10:15 a.m. PT.

 

SHELDON CREED QUOTE:

As a driver, where does road course racing stack up for you personally? What are your thoughts heading into Portland International Raceway for the second time in your career? 

“Road course racing is always really fun for me personally. After our strong run at Circuit of the Americas earlier this season, I’m looking forward to getting back to turning left and right. Winning the second stage and leading laps there gives our No. 2 team confidence to be able to do it again. We had a strong Whelen Engineering Chevrolet last year in Portland as well, so hopefully these are all things that will help our weekend go smoothly. Last year it rained the entire time and this weekend it looks dry, so it will be fun to tackle Portland in different conditions.”
 

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Portland International Raceway... Austin Hill has made one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Portland International Raceway, securing a third-place finish last season while driving the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The Winston, Ga. native started on the front row after posting the second fastest time in qualifying, completed all 75 laps, and crossed the finish line in the third position. 

 

Road Course Success... Despite having mechanical trouble at Circuit of the Americas during the first road course race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season, Hill has proved his ability on road courses. Last season, the 29-year-old posted four top-10 results on road course events – a runner-up finish at Circuit of the Americas, a third-place effort at Portland International Raceway, a fourth-place result at Road America, and a ninth-place finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

 

About Bennett Family of Companies... McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.

 

Meet Hill... On Saturday, June 3 at 10:30 a.m. PT, Hill is scheduled to join his Richard Childress Racing teammate Sheldon Creed and fellow Xfinity Series drivers for a full series autograph session in the Speed Zone outside of Turn 12 at Portland International Raceway. The first 200 people in line will receive a wristband for entry. Wristbands will be available beginning at 10:15 a.m. PT.

 

AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:

Last year was your first-time racing at Portland International Raceway. What were your initial thoughts of the track? What is your mindset heading into this weekend?

“I like the track itself. It’s a pretty unique track. If we run in dry conditions, I think we will see a lot of tire falloff – similar to Sonoma Raceway. Your car will need to have good drive off the corner and be able to lean on the rear tires laterally. Last year, we qualified the first round in the dry and we were second fastest. I feel really good about our chances if we go back with the same package or something similar. Our No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro should have a shot at it. I’ve only raced at Portland once (last year) and the majority of the time it rained, so I didn’t get the full experience.”

 

The forecast looks warm and sunny compared to rain last season. Are you hoping for dry or wet conditions?

“Even though I finished third last year and had success in the wet conditions, I do hope it doesn’t rain again. It rained, dried out for a handful of laps, and then rained again. We started on rain tires, put slicks on during the dry period, and then had to pit shortly after for rain tires again. Strategy was all over the place with the pit sequences.”

 

As a driver, where does road course racing stack up for you personally?

“I love road course racing. I was bummed after our first road course race of the season at Circuit of the Americas, because I thought we had a good car after we worked on it during practice. We had some issues there, so hopefully we can find redemption at Portland in our second road course race this year.”

RCR PR

