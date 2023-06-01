RCR Race Preview: WWT Raceway / Portland International Raceway

|
Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Portland International Raceway... Austin Hill has made one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Portland International Raceway, securing a third-place finish last season while driving the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The Winston, Ga. native started on the front row after posting the second fastest time in qualifying, completed all 75 laps, and crossed the finish line in the third position.
Road Course Success... Despite having mechanical trouble at Circuit of the Americas during the first road course race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season, Hill has proved his ability on road courses. Last season, the 29-year-old posted four top-10 results on road course events – a runner-up finish at Circuit of the Americas, a third-place effort at Portland International Raceway, a fourth-place result at Road America, and a ninth-place finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
About Bennett Family of Companies... McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.
Meet Hill... On Saturday, June 3 at 10:30 a.m. PT, Hill is scheduled to join his Richard Childress Racing teammate Sheldon Creed and fellow Xfinity Series drivers for a full series autograph session in the Speed Zone outside of Turn 12 at Portland International Raceway. The first 200 people in line will receive a wristband for entry. Wristbands will be available beginning at 10:15 a.m. PT.
AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:
Last year was your first-time racing at Portland International Raceway. What were your initial thoughts of the track? What is your mindset heading into this weekend?
“I like the track itself. It’s a pretty unique track. If we run in dry conditions, I think we will see a lot of tire falloff – similar to Sonoma Raceway. Your car will need to have good drive off the corner and be able to lean on the rear tires laterally. Last year, we qualified the first round in the dry and we were second fastest. I feel really good about our chances if we go back with the same package or something similar. Our No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro should have a shot at it. I’ve only raced at Portland once (last year) and the majority of the time it rained, so I didn’t get the full experience.”
The forecast looks warm and sunny compared to rain last season. Are you hoping for dry or wet conditions?
“Even though I finished third last year and had success in the wet conditions, I do hope it doesn’t rain again. It rained, dried out for a handful of laps, and then rained again. We started on rain tires, put slicks on during the dry period, and then had to pit shortly after for rain tires again. Strategy was all over the place with the pit sequences.”
As a driver, where does road course racing stack up for you personally?
“I love road course racing. I was bummed after our first road course race of the season at Circuit of the Americas, because I thought we had a good car after we worked on it during practice. We had some issues there, so hopefully we can find redemption at Portland in our second road course race this year.”