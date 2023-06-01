RCR Race Preview: WWT Raceway / Portland International Raceway

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at World Wide Technology Raceway... Kyle Busch will make his second World Wide Technology Raceway start in NASCAR Cup Series competition this weekend. Busch had a strong run in the inaugural Cup Series race at the 1.25-mile oval. He led the most laps (66 of 245) and rallied from a 12th-place starting position to score a second-place finish. His average running position was 4.09, best of any driver, and he was one of just two competitors to run every lap inside the top-15. The driver of the 3CHI Chevrolet has made three starts at the Madison, Ill., track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, winning in 2009 and finishing eighth or better in all three starts. Points Check... After a sixth-place finish in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Busch moved up one position in the Cup Series driver championship point standings. The Las Vegas, Nevada native currently sits 10th in the regular season standings, 54 points behind the leader. Stat of the Week... Busch scored his 22nd top-10 on the 1.5-mile oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. 3CHI Blazed the Trail for Another Industry First… 3CHI and Richard Childress Racing created another first with their partnership for the 2022 NASCAR season, and will continue their partnership with Richard Childress Racing in 2023 with the No. 8 team and Kyle Busch. 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: You ran very well last year at World Wide Technology Raceway, scoring a second-place finish and leading the most laps (66). What are the keys to running well there? “We had a really good run there last year. We were kind of mired in traffic for a little bit, but once we got out front our car was pretty fast. We were able to lead the most laps. World Wide Technology Raceway is a tough track. There’s a lot of shifting there. The braking is very technical. The two ends of the track are entirely different from one another so that’s kind of an interesting take on it as well. Turns 1 and 2 are vastly different than 3 and 4, so how you attack each end of the racetrack is really different. I had a couple of late-race restarts last year that came down to me and Joey Logano. I just messed up on one of the restarts and let him get alongside of me and then tried to throw a slide job and wasn’t quite able to secure the win. I feel like we’ll be real close to that and we can win there this year.” World Wide Technology Raceway has a unique shape and design. Can you compare it to any other track? Phoenix perhaps? “The track is just so different. The long straightaways remind you a little bit of Martinsville Speedway with the braking technique that it takes to get into the corners in Turns 1 and 2 being like Martinsville, but then down in Turns 3 and 4 it reminds you of Turns 1 and 2 at Phoenix Raceway. World Wide Technology Raceway is just tough. It's one track that you don’t really compare to anywhere else. It’s its own unique animal.” How aero dependent of a racetrack is World Wide Technology Raceway? The track surface looks worn out but is tire wear a factor? “World Wide Technology Raceway is a little bit aero dependent, for sure. It’s a fun little racetrack. You can run low and you can run high. I seemed to find success there last year running a little bit higher. Other guys were working their way all over the track. The track surface is aged. It’s pretty worn but doesn’t lend itself to a lot of tire wear. Tire fall off happens a little bit when the tires get hot, but last year we didn’t see any issues where we had to pit and put tires on, or that putting tires on made a big difference."