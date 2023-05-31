Wednesday, May 31

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | World Wide Technology Raceway and Portland International Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR)

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, June 4 at 3:30 p.m. EST on FS1

 

  • Kaulig Racing has made two starts at WWTR.
  • The team earned a top-10 finish with AJ Allmendinger and a top 15-finish with Justin Haley in the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions FARMSMART Camaro ZL1

 

  • AJ Allmendinger has made one start at WWTR where he finished in 10th place after missing practice and qualifying due to competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at Portland International Raceway in 2022.
  • So far in the 2023 season, Allmendinger has led one lap and earned one top 10 and three top-15 finishes.

 

 

“Gateway was a racetrack I didn’t get to practice at last year since I was running the Xfinity race at Portland. Once I got in a rhythm on the racetrack, I really enjoyed it. It’s a unique oval; downshifting twice in this car in turn one and really heavy on the breaks. I had a lot of fun with it, hopefully we can go back there and base it off our success last year and have a good weekend.”

 

- AJ Allmendinger on World Wide Technology Raceway
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

  • Justin Haley has made one start at WWTR during the 2022 season.
  • He earned a top-15 finish in the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300.
  • Haley also earned one win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) at WWTR in 2018.
  • So far in the 2023 season, Haley has earned three top-10 finishes and

 

"Gateway has always been a fun track for me in my racing career, and it’s where I got my first NASCAR win in the Truck Series. We had a good finish at Gateway last year and a great race overall as a team. That gives us some confidence going into the weekend."

 

- Justin Haley on World Wide Technology Raceway

Pacific Office Automation 147

Portland International Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, June 3 at 4:30 p.m. EST on FS1

 

  • Kaulig Racing won the inaugural Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway in 2022 with AJ Allmendinger.
 

Jordan Taylor, No. 10 Leaf Home Water Solutions Chevrolet Camaro

 

  • Portland International Raceway will be a weekend of firsts for Jordan Taylor; the first start with Kaulig Racing, first NXS start and first start at Portland International Raceway.
  • Although this will be Taylor's first-ever start at Portland, he has earned 24 wins, 54 podiums and is a four-time champion in the WeatherTech Sports Car Championship.
  • Taylor made his first NCS start earlier this season at Circuit of the Americas.

 

"I'm excited about heading to Portland this weekend with Kaulig Racing. They unload cars, especially on a road courses, that are capable of winning, and I'm really looking forward to the opportunity."

 

- Jordan Taylor on Portland International Raceway
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

 

 

  • Daniel Hemric finished sixth in his NXS Portland International Raceway debut last year with Kaulig Racing.
  • Hemric currently sits 11th in the NXS playoff points with one top five and six top-10 finishes.

 

“I'm excited to get to a racetrack that we honestly don’t have much data on. My view of Portland is that it’s going to be a fairly new experience of a racetrack for most teams considering we ran 95% of our laps last year in the rain. Our group is up for the challenge, and I'm looking forward to kicking the weekend off with the fans in the Northwest part of the country.”

 

- Daniel Hemric on Portland International Raceway
 

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

 

  • Chandler Smith will be making his first start at Portland International Raceway in the Pacific Automation 147.
  • In his only other road course start in the NXS, Smith finished 12th in the Pit Boss 250 Presented by USA Today at Circuit of the Americas.
  • Smith currently sits sixth in the points standings with one win, four top fives and five top-10 finishes.

 

"We've been in a bit of a funk lately, and while I'd rather be going to another oval instead of a few road courses, I'm hopeful that I can learn from Jordan Taylor and AJ Allmendinger at Portland and Sonoma. I was so tired after COTA. It was a tough battle gaining as many positions as we did on the day, but I still think there's a lot left in the tank for me on road courses."

 

- Chandler Smith on Portland International Raceway

Kaulig Racing PR

