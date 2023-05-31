Blue Compass RV Continues Exclusive Motorcoach Partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced the continuation of its partnership with Blue Compass RV. Blue Compass RV, founded in 2018, is the fastest growing RV retail company in history with over 100 stores in 33 states.

“Blue Compass RV is proud to continue our work with one of NASCARs all-time winning legends Richard Petty along with his winning team in LEGACY MOTOR CLUB,” said Famous Rhodes, Chief Marketing Officer of Blue Compass RV.

“The work we have done together has helped root us in with the enthusiastic base of customers we have served in and around the sport,” continued Rhodes. “The engagement level of the RV community at NASCAR events continues staying consistent and these races hosts thousands of fans who live the true RV lifestyle.”

Blue Compass RV hosts a large selection of premium brand RVs with over 15,000 new and pre-owned RVs for customers to choose from and more than a 1,000 service bays to ensure customers stay on the road making memories mile after mile. The relationship between Blue Compass RV and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB kicked off in 2022 and continues to be the partner for both RV sales and service. For more information go to www.bluecompassrv.com .



LMC PR