World Wide Technology Raceway / Portland International Raceway Advance

LOGANO GOING FOR GATEWAY REPEAT Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will be going for his second straight victory at World Wide Technology Raceway after winning last year’s debut event in overtime. Logano and Kyle Busch took turns crossing over each other for the lead on the final lap before the Team Penske driver made the decisive pass in turn four to claim his second win of the season. The victory continued to expand Logano’s reputation for winning inaugural events, which includes the Bristol Dirt Race in 2021 and last year’s non-points Clash at the Coliseum.