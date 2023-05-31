Wednesday, May 31

Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing St. Louis Advance

Ross Chastain will have a familiar look this weekend when the NASCAR Cup Series races at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) near St. Louis.

The 2023 points leader will drive Trackhouse Racing's No. 1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet - the paint scheme made famous at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in October when Chastain ran the final corner up against the wall at full speed in a successful last-ditch effort to qualify for the Championship 4.

The move became a viral sensation garnering over 225 million views and 1.2B impressions. The diecast from the "Hail Melon" at Martinsville, featuring the exact marks and scrapes the car finished the race with was the 2022 season's top selling diecast in NASCAR according to Lionel Racing.

Chastain also drove the Moose Fraternity paint scheme to victory lane at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April 2022 when held the wheel straight and avoided cars wrecking around him to earn his second career victory.

 

In last year's inaugural Cup race at WWTR, Chastain finished eighth in the Moose Chevy. He won the June 2019 Craftsman Truck Series race driving the No. 45 truck for Niece Motorsports.

 

Before arriving at the track this weekend, Chastain will visit Mooseheart, a residential child care facility in northern Illinois. While there, Chastain will attend the fifth and eighth grade promotion ceremony.

 

After qualifying on Saturday, Chastain will appear at Moose Lodge #1221, 2425 N. Illinois Street, Swansea, Illinois beginning at Noon CT.

 

Chastain remains first in the point standings going into WWTR. He's been at the top of the standings for four consecutive weeks, and the top two in points for 13 out of 14 point races this season.

He hopes he can keep the spot after this weekend and again when the Cup Series moves to Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on Sunday, June 11, and Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on Sunday, June 25, and the first-ever Chicago Street Course race on Sunday, July 2.

 

Fox Sports 1 will broadcast Sunday's race at 3:30 p.m. EDT.
 

2023 Point Standings
 

 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet

World Wide Technology Raceway is a pretty new track on the Cup Series schedule, what do you think about going there?

“I obviously have good memories of racing at World Wide Technology Raceway since I won there back in 2019 in the Niece Motorsports truck. I enjoy going to the Midwest and its fun because its a fairly new market for the Cup Series. The fans are excited to have a race there and the track has all kinds of this planned for them with the concerts and things like that.”

What are you looking forward to about this weekend?

“Looks like it will be another really hot weekend just like it was last year. The track will be slick and I get the chance to drive the Moose Fraternity car again which always fun. Before the race weekend, I'm going to visit Mooseheart which is always an incredible time and then on Saturday I hope to meet quite a few Moose members and fans at the lodge in Illinois."

 

 

Chastain Notes

  • 2023 marks Chastain's third full-time Cup Series season. The Chevrolet driver's first Cup Series start occurred in 2017.
  • In 2022, Chastain won his first career Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27 and his second at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24.
  • The Chevrolet driver finished second in the season ending championship standings.
  • Voted 2022 National Motorsports Press Association's Driver of the Year.
  • Known for the "Hail Melon" move at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway that has garnered over 225 million views and 1.2B impressions.
  • Moose car from Martinsville topped all diecasts in sales for 2022.
  • Chastain owns 199 Xfinity Series starts with two wins (Las Vegas in Sept. 2018, and Daytona in July 2019), 23 top-five and 49 top-10 finishes. 
  • The Florida native has 106 Craftsman Truck Series starts with four wins, three earned in 2019, and one in 2022 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, 21 top-five and 47 top-10 finishes. 
  • Chastain joined Trackhouse Racing for the 2022 season after Chip Ganassi Racing was acquired last off season by Justin Marks.
  • Chastain has driven for Premium Motorsports, Spire Motorsports and Roush Fenway Racing in the Cup Series before his first full-time season in 2021.

