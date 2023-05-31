Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing St. Louis Advance

Ross Chastain will have a familiar look this weekend when the NASCAR Cup Series races at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) near St. Louis.

The 2023 points leader will drive Trackhouse Racing's No. 1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet - the paint scheme made famous at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in October when Chastain ran the final corner up against the wall at full speed in a successful last-ditch effort to qualify for the Championship 4.

The move became a viral sensation garnering over 225 million views and 1.2B impressions. The diecast from the "Hail Melon" at Martinsville, featuring the exact marks and scrapes the car finished the race with was the 2022 season's top selling diecast in NASCAR according to Lionel Racing.

Chastain also drove the Moose Fraternity paint scheme to victory lane at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April 2022 when held the wheel straight and avoided cars wrecking around him to earn his second career victory.

In last year's inaugural Cup race at WWTR, Chastain finished eighth in the Moose Chevy. He won the June 2019 Craftsman Truck Series race driving the No. 45 truck for Niece Motorsports.

Before arriving at the track this weekend, Chastain will visit Mooseheart, a residential child care facility in northern Illinois. While there, Chastain will attend the fifth and eighth grade promotion ceremony.

After qualifying on Saturday, Chastain will appear at Moose Lodge #1221, 2425 N. Illinois Street, Swansea, Illinois beginning at Noon CT.

Chastain remains first in the point standings going into WWTR. He's been at the top of the standings for four consecutive weeks, and the top two in points for 13 out of 14 point races this season.

He hopes he can keep the spot after this weekend and again when the Cup Series moves to Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on Sunday, June 11, and Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on Sunday, June 25, and the first-ever Chicago Street Course race on Sunday, July 2.

Fox Sports 1 will broadcast Sunday's race at 3:30 p.m. EDT.