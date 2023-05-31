Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Construction Technology Toyota Camry TRD Preview - World Wide Technology Raceway

No. 20 DEWALT Construction Technology Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY : The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) will compete for the second time at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) this weekend. Last year in the inaugural WWTR race Bell qualified third and crossed the finish line ninth.

DEWALT will feature icon Mechanical on the decklid this weekend in St. Louis. For more information visit: https://www.iconmech.com/ CHARLOTTE RECAP: Bell lined up ninth for the Coca-Cola 600 after rain washed out practice and qualifying for the field at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD was fast and Bell raced his way to the front, leading the field for 48 laps. He had to drop to the tail end of the field following an unapproved adjustment during the red flag delay for weather, but he worked his way back through the field and almost salvaged a top-10 finish until getting caught up in a late race accident.

JGR has four NCS starts at WWTR, earning one top-five and three top-10 finishes. RACE INFO: The Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter at WWTR begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on FS1, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Gateway is a very unique track the way turns one and two are very sharp, and three and four being more sweeping. It takes a car that is very versatile to be good on both ends of the track, It makes it really fun.”

