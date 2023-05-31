Kaulig Racing and AJ Allmendinger Head to Wine Country with Gabriel Glas

Kaulig Racing and Gabriel Glas form partnership as NASCAR heads west to Sonoma, California.

Gabriel Glas, an Austrian brand created by a Swiss wine critic in 2010, provides customers a true-universal wine glass that is flattering to all types of wine; white, red, rosè and sparkling. This universal wine glass will be featured on Allmendinger’s No. 16 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) entry and No. 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) entry.

“Kaulig Racing has always had a certain synergy on and off the track just as Gabriel Glas creates a synergy that yields the best wine experience,” Kaulig Racing president, Chris Rice says. “It’s a perfect fit as we go to wine country for AJ’s doubleheader weekend in Sonoma. We know AJ puts on a good show at these road courses and we’re looking forward to having Gabriel Glas be a part of it.”

In addition to competing in the first-ever NXS race at Sonoma Raceway, Allmendinger looks to improve on his best NCS finish (seventh) at Sonoma Raceway where he has earned one pole award and two top-10 finishes.

“I’m excited to get back to Sonoma and run double duty,” says AJ Allmendinger. “I’m not quite happy with my on-track success at Sonoma yet. We ran there last year and just didn’t have the result we were looking for. Being my home track, it’s a special place for me. It’s always fun to see family and friends there and I’m excited to have Gabriel Glas onboard for both races. I’m hopeful we can have a good showing for them.”

The No. 10 Gabriel Glas Chevrolet will be on track for the DoorDash 250 on June 10 at 8:00 pm with coverage on FS1. The No. 16 Gabriel Glas Camaro ZL1 will be on track for the Toyota / Save Mart 350 on June 11 at 3:30 pm with coverage on FOX.

Kaulig Racing PR