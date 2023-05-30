Serial1.com Premium E-Bikes Adds Race with Todd Gilliland

Serial 1 premium E-Bikes is inspired by the entrepreneurial vision of Harley-Davidson founders- and the revolutionary impact of their first motorcycle, affectionately referred to as “Serial Number One”. The decision to create the independent Serial 1 brand in 2020 represents the best of two worlds—an innovative arrangement that combines Harley-Davidson’s leadership in two-wheel electric propulsion with the agility and autonomy of a new brand dedicated exclusively to the E-Bike product and customer. “It is cool that Serial1.com E-Bikes wants to come back and is excited to partner with us again,” said Gilliland. “They have a lot of cool, fun, and amazing E-bikes, I finally got mine this week and now I am excited for everyone to try one. I know I can help get the word out by getting a good finish.” Gilliland finished 22nd in his NASCAR Cup Series debut at WWT Raceway last season. In NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competition, Gilliland has five starts and two second-place finishes at the track. He knows he can have a great race on Sunday. “I think I can do that because I love WWT Raceway,” continued Gilliland. “I have always run well there and now have that Cup experience. We are all pumped up to get a top-10 finish.” The new-look Serial1.com premium E-Bikes Ford Mustang and Gilliland will race Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.