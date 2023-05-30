Tuesday, May 30

RCR NCS Race Report: Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Tuesday, May 30 0
RCR NCS Race Report: Charlotte Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo

Austin Dillon and the Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Show Tenacity with Top-10 Finish in the Coca-Cola 600
 

9th

33rd

31st

“We never gave up all night, and it feels like we passed more cars than anyone else all race long in our Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet. It was a hard-earned top-10 finish. We started this year’s Coca-Cola 600 deep in the field – 33rd - after practice and qualifying were canceled due to weather, but I knew that we would have a chance to be in contention at the end because this is the longest race of the year and there are plenty of laps to work our way forward. It was challenging, though. Pit road was tight for us today, and it felt like every time we gained positions we would pit and get trapped in our box and lose everything we worked so hard for. We never gave up and to finish in the top-10 is a testament to the tenacity that this No. 3 team has. We were just too tight at the end to advance any further, but I think we showed how hard we are willing to work. Today is about our heroes who served and made the ultimate sacrifice. I’m thankful that I can do what I love, which is race, because of them. Thank you to the families of Navy SEAL Mark Crampton and soldier Rusten Smith for allowing us to recognize them on our Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevy today as part of NASCAR’s 600 Miles of Remembrance program.”

 

 

-Austin Dillon

Strong Performance for Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Team Results in Sixth-Place Finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway
 

6th

5th

10th

“Coca-Cola 600 races are normally up-and-down and we definitely had an up-and-down day, but the guys fought hard all race long and made some good adjustments. There were a couple that we had to go back on, and then go back on again. All-in-all, I’m proud of everyone on the No. 8 Alsco Chevy team. Our car wasn’t as fast as we wanted on the fire-offs at the beginning of a run. We wanted the long run to finish, even though we hadn’t been good on the long runs all night, because we adjusted for that. We just didn’t get it. We’ll take a good solid effort and top-10 finish and move on to Gateway next week.”

 

 -Kyle Busch

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Stewart-Haas Racing: Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.