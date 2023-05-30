Truex Leads Trio of Toyotas in the Top-Five at Charlotte

Martin Truex Jr. (third) led three Toyotas inside the top-five finishers in the rain-delayed 600-mile race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday evening. Bubba Wallace (fourth) and Tyler Reddick (fifth) put two 23XI Racing Toyotas inside the top-five for the second consecutive weekend after the duo’s strong performance in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs and Denny Hamlin also spent time running at the front before all three were involved in on-track incidents.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Race 14 of 36 – 600 miles, 400 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, Ryan Blaney*

2nd, William Bryon*

3rd, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

4th, BUBBA WALLACE

5th, TYLER REDDICK

24th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

26th, TY GIBBS

35th, DENNY HAMLIN

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

How was your 600?

“It was a handful. We just battled really hard and never gave up on the car. We had some stumbles on pit road – had some issues there. We had some issues getting a flat tire with some contact leaving pit road, which wasn’t our fault either. Just battled a lot of adversity today, but our Bass Pro Shops, Tracker Boats Camry was really fast. At the end of stage three, I thought that we had a shot to win this thing and then we got some damage out of nowhere on the splitter, and then I got too tight. We made some adjustments to try to get us balanced back out, but it just wasn’t as fast then, and we still ran third. Just proud of everybody for the effort. We definitely had a shot at this one tonight, just didn’t get enough things to go our way and we didn’t do a good enough job on pit road.”

Can you talk about your rebound to third?

“Yeah, it was a fun day overall. We had just too many hiccups, too many issues on pit road with a couple of bad stops and the damage that sent us to the rear and had to come back. I thought through stage three we were going to have a shot at this thing, and out of the blue at the start of the final stage, we got some damage on the splitter from debris and the car was never quite as good. Unfortunate that happened, but all-in-all, great night for our Bass Pro Shops, Tracker Boats Toyota Camry. The car looked amazing with the red, white and blue. It means a lot to have all of the soldiers on our cars this weekend. I got to meet an amazing family this weekend. Really wish I could have taken them to victory lane, so it’s a little bittersweet, but overall, it’s a solid day for us.”

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 Dr. Pepper Strawberries & Cream Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

Can you talk about the battle to get back inside the top-five today?

“It started on Friday. We didn’t get through tech. We are trying to push all we can get, and didn’t happen, so bad pit selection really set us back all day. I knew it would be a grind. I need my pit crew to know that as well – they made a couple mistakes – but they rebounded. We were playing the cards that we were dealt. I’m super proud of this Dr. Pepper Toyota team. Just continuing to make strides and continuing to show up and be a part of the factor. Just makes you think – if you were that close on the final restart, or closer, what could have happened. It looked like the 12 (Ryan Blaney) was lights out all day. About time he got him one. I thought he was done washed up (laughter).”

What happened between you and Aric Almirola?

“Yeah, we were just frustrated on how we raced each other. We were in stage two of the Coke 600. I finished fourth and that’s a good day for our team.”

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 Jordan Brand Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

How was your race?

“We had a great car. We were really, really strong there. Just made a lot of mistakes – we kind of went to the bad side of it on that one strategy in the second stage. We had a million cautions, because we just kept crashing. We got behind there and we had to fight to get our track position back after that and we did. We got to the 12 (Ryan Blaney), and just being too aggressive, got sideways and hit the wall, and front there, hit the wall about 10 more times and pretty much took all of the life out of the race car.”

What more did you need?

“We had a fantastic car. We just couldn’t get around the 12 (Ryan Blaney). We were way faster that he was for most of the day. I tried to take our time, because it’s obviously a 400-lap race, but yeah, made a few mistakes along the way and then I knocked the fence down and then every time we did, we lost a little speed in our Jordan Brand 23XI Toyota. So yeah, fifth.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 35th

What happened there between you and Chase Elliott?

“I got right-rear hooked in the middle of the straightaway.”

Do you think there was some sort of retaliation?

“It’s a tantrum and he shouldn’t be racing next week. Right rear hooks are absolutely unacceptable. I don’t care. It is the same thing that Bubba Wallace did with Kyle Larson. Exact same. He shouldn’t be racing. It’s a tantrum.”

What happened there, Denny?

“He right rear hooked me down the straightaway. The same thing that happened with Bubba (Wallace) and Kyle (Larson) last year.”

What should happen to Chase Elliott?

“He shouldn’t be racing. He shouldn’t be racing.”

TRD PR