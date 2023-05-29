CHEVROLET NCS AT CHARLOTTE: Chase Elliott Accident Quote

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA PATRIOTIC CAMARO ZL1 – Accident Quotes

“The No. 11 (Denny Hamlin) ran us up into the fence there. Once you tear the right-side off these things, it’s kind of over. I hate it – I thought our No. 9 NAPA Chevy was getting better. It was nice to be making some gains there throughout the race. Our pit stops were really good. We had some pretty good fortune to get up towards the front there. It was just trying to get to mile 600 and have a shot, so unfortunately failed to do that again.”

Denny (Hamlin) said there was some retaliation there. Was there any retaliation on your part?

“No, like I said, once you hit the wall in these things, you can’t drive them anymore. So no, just unfortunate circumstances.”

GM PR