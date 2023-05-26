RCR Race Preview: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon and No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway… Austin Dillon earned his career-first win in the NASCAR Cup Series with a victory in the Coca-Cola 600 in May 2017. A native of North Carolina, Dillon has competed in 14 NASCAR Cup Series races at his hometown track, earning four top-10 finishes. Dillon has completed 95.7% of the laps on the 1.5-mile race track. He is a two-time winner at the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Dillon grew up watching races at Charlotte Motor Speedway from his grandfather’s condo, which overlooks the racetrack. About TRACKER Off Road... Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service, and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology. About Bass Pro Shops... Bass Pro Shops is North America's premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father's liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela's to create a "best-of-the-best" experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America's Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as "one of America's Best Employers." Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/. 600 Miles of Remembrance… Dillon will participate in 600 Miles of Remembrance on Memorial Day Weekend. Dillon’s name on his front windshield header will be replaced with the name of a fallen military service member. The No. 3 team will feature United States Navy (SEAL) Master Chief Petty Officer (MCPO) Mark Crampton. Honoring Our Fallen… This weekend’s Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet features a memorial decal in honor of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, who was among nine soldiers who died in a nighttime training accident in April. Meet Dillon… Dillon is scheduled to make an appearance at Walmart (2420 Supercenter Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28083) on Saturday, May 27 at 11 a.m. ET on behalf of Coca-Cola. The first 150 fans in line will receive a wristband for an autograph from the Coca-Cola Racing Family driver. On Sunday, May 28th, Dillon is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session with John Roberts and Kenny Wallace as part of the Race Day Revival show in the Circle K Speed Street Fan Zone Stage at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He’s also scheduled to greet race fans at the RCR Merchandise Trailer in the fan zone beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Come meet the driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet and get new RCR gear. AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES: The Coca-Cola 600 is traditionally a pretty special race on the NASCAR schedule. Where does it rank for you personally? “My two favorite races of the year are the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600. The Charlotte race is a body killer. It’s a rough track. 600 miles is a grind, but I love a challenge so I really love that race. I was able to win the Coca-Cola 600 in 2017 and we were very close last year to getting another win. Hopefully, Charlotte Motor Speedway owes us one more and we can go and get it done.” How do you prepare for 600 miles and what is your expectation? “You just know after years of being in the 600 and being able to win that race you are in for the long haul. It’s a grind because it’s so long, and mentally you must stay in it to have a chance to win. It all comes down to that last 100 miles. It’s probably the most challenging 100 miles we race all year. Leading up to 600 miles you have to be flawless. It’s a mental and physical task. The Coca-Cola 600 is a great race to be a part of.” You think about the cool trophies NASCAR has, how does the Coca-Cola machine you won in 2017 rank up there? “It’s an awesome trophy. It’s a throwback with that fridge. Coca-Cola does such a great job of bringing something unique for drivers to win. I’m proud that I have one and I want to win another.” What does it mean to you to be able to do things with Coca-Cola at Charlotte Motor Speedway and to be a winner of the Coca-Cola 600? “It’s a special weekend for the Coca-Cola racing family. I’m always carrying the red label and Coca-Cola. It’s a fight to see who wins it from the Coke family and hopefully the No. 3 Chevrolet takes it home for them.” You’ve found success at Charlotte Motor Speedway. What is it about that track that suits your driving style? “I had a test one year there and I felt good about my arch in turn 3. I think the biggest thing is that as a kid I always sat in my grandfather’s condo in Turn 1 and watched Jimmie Johnson win a lot of races there. I know where the car needs to be, and car placement is key.” What does it mean to carry a name of a soldier for the weekend with so much American Pride? “NASCAR does a good job with the 600 Miles of Remembrance program. I’m proud to be a part of NASCAR because of how patriotic this sport is. This weekend, the windshield headers of every car are replaced with the name of a fallen soldier. We’re honoring a Navy SEAL, Mark Crampton. We also have a special decal on our car honoring Rusten Smith, a soldier who died in April in a Blackhawk training accident. This weekend is about remembering those who gave everything for our country. It’s great to see the impact the 600 Miles of Remembrance program has on the servicemembers’ families. There’s nothing like the National Anthem during the Coca-Cola 600. It’s a real freedom feel, American flag flying-type weekend.”