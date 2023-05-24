Richard Childress Racing Announces Multi-Year Partnership with SENIX Tools

Whether in the yard, in the shop, or in the pit stalls, the RCR team is prepared anywhere there is work to do with SENIX Tools, which are now recognized as the Official Power Tool of Richard Childress Racing. As part of the multi-year partnership, SENIX will be represented across the RCR organization on all cars in both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“As we explored the opportunity to partner with Richard Childress Racing, we could not think of another partnership that made more sense for SENIX Tools,” said Rocky Reynolds, vice president of sales and marketing for SENIX Tools. “RCR has such a rich tradition in the sport and is one of the most respected brands in the NASCAR Industry. Aligning SENIX with the RCR brand is exciting for our young brand. Once we started meeting the RCR team members to work through the details it became evident that not only do our brands align well, our company values and cultures were very similar and honestly that is what sealed the deal! We look forward to partnering with RCR for many years to come and we are honored to be “The Official Power Tool of RCR!”

SENIX offers a vast range of high-quality outdoor power equipment and handheld power tools, many of which will be integrated into the RCR shops, garages and pit stalls. www.senixtools.com

“We’re proud to introduce a new partner to the sport and look forward to helping SENIX Tools maximize their partnership within the sport,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “SENIX is already seeing tremendous growth and success, and our race teams are benefitting firsthand by having access to their powerful tool lineup.”

To celebrate the partnership, SENIX Tools is offering fans 50% off a promo kit featuring the same blower that RCR uses in their pit stalls. Visit https://senixtools.com/ collections/combo-kits/ products/blax5-m-x5-cordless- 58v-blower and input promo code RCR50 to save on a promo kit featuring a 58 Volt Max Cordless Blower, 2.5Ah lithium-ion battery, and 2A battery charger! (BLAX5-M). Backed with a 5-Year limited warranty on the tool and a 3-Year limited warranty on the battery and charger!

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

RCR PR