Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Coca-Cola 600 Advance

How do you prepare for the Coke 600?

“This is the longest race of the year and preparation begins well before the weekend to hydrate and be able to sustain a solid pace for such a long race. It's so easy to think this is just another race weekend but you have to always have in your mind that there is a fourth stage and you still want to be as focused in that stage as you were in the first. It's actually a really important race to have something to snack on in the car during the race. I typically have some sort of protein bar that I can eat during a stage break just to try and keep my stamina up. The weather plays a big role in the race too. Sometimes its really hot and its a lot easier to get worn out and other times the temperature is pretty mild.”

What would it mean to win at Charlotte?

“We led a bunch of laps last year at this race and I hope to repeat the same this year. Phil Surgen and the guys continue to bring me fast cars and my pit crew is very consistent and helps me out on pit road. It would be awesome to go to victory lane at Charlotte for the 600 mile race because its so close to the shop and its one of the marquee events of the year."