Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Coca-Cola 600 Advance

In keeping with the special Coca-Cola 600 weekend, the No. 1 AdventHealth Chevrolet will have a different paint scheme this weekend with a red door number and stars incorporated in the livery.
While its the longest race of the season, it's the shortest trip of the year for No. 1 hauler driver Roy Miller. He'll power the hauler just six miles from the Trackhouse Racing shop to Charlotte Motor Speedway and park it in the first spot based on point standings. In last year's 600-mile race, Chastain led 153 laps and finished 11th at the mile-and-a-half track.
The Alva, Florida native enters the weekend coming off a 11th-place finish in the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro on Sunday. Chastain is currently leading the Cup Series point standings after the most recent points race two weeks ago in Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.
Sunday’s race marks AdventHealth’s fifth of six races in the 2023 season. The Altamonte Springs, Fla., company first partnered with Chastain in 2020 when he was a part-time driver in the Cup Series.
Fox will broadcast Sunday's race at 6 p.m. EDT.