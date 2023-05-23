Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Charlotte Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger has made 21 starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NCS and has earned one top five and two top-10 finishes.

The Coca-Cola 600 will be Allmendinger's first start on the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval since 2018.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has led one lap and has one top-10 finish.

Allmendinger's patriotic-themed No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 will feature the name of a fallen soldier on its windshield as part of 600 Miles of Remembrance, honoring those whose lives were lost during service in the U.S. Military.

Allmendinger and the No. 16 team will honor Private First Class Theodore M. West. “Memorial Day weekend is always a special weekend at the track. What we are representing is bigger than the race and we'll take a lot of pride in having our patriotic No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet on track this weekend to honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country. This is the longest race we have so it's a mental and physical challenge, but it's also a race that can be very enjoyable as well if it goes well. I'm excited to be back to run the 600.” - AJ Allmendinger on Charlotte Motor Speedway