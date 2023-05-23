Bass Pro Shops Racing: Martin Truex Jr. Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Advance

What is your favorite thing about the Coca-Cola 600? “My favorite thing about the Coke 600 is how much the track changes and how long the race is. It’s such a big challenge to get prepared for and get through the whole race. We’ve been fortunate to win it a few times. For whatever reason, it’s been a really good race for me and my Bass Pro Shops team the past seven or eight years. I always look forward to the challenge – it’s a grind and I love that. Always honored to not only have a fallen soldier riding along with me, but also for all the work Bass Pro Shops does with the USO and all their great work with our military heroes.” What is it like winning the Coke 600? “When you win the 600, you get to go upstairs in the Speedway Club and get the jacket – you get a ring and a jacket – it’s a big deal, it’s not like winning a normal race. Anytime you get to do those things it’s really special and you definitely savor the moment. For me, leading 492 miles or whatever back in 2016, it was a great trip up there after. The most laps and miles led in a NASCAR race, it was incredible deal to be able to do that.” What does it mean to you, all the things that are done for the families of fallen service members during the weekend? “It’s obviously special to honor a fallen service member on all of our windshields, but also just to meet the family members who get to come to the track. And just to see their excitement and their appreciation for what NASCAR does to put that on and honor the family members. It makes them feel very special, and for us it’s just a huge honor. To do the break during the race is special, too. It’s just part of the whole day to honor those who have made so many sacrifices for our country, and to have the halfway break is very moving.”

Would you say the 2016 Coca-Cola 600 was a day that lined up for you the most perfectly in your career, and are there others that have been that good that maybe not everyone would know like that day? “Certainly that 2016 Coke 600 was a special day. We started on the pole and led almost every lap, and the only laps we didn’t lead was when we were pitting. Essentially led every lap we were on the track racing. To do that in a 600-mile race, the longest of the year, to do that was as close to perfection as it gets. But, I feel like there wer other races that I might have had a better performance by me, just because I know when I make mistakes and do the little things here and there. The 2016 Coke 600 that year, it got pretty sketchy a couple of times for as easy as it looked from the outside. I’ve had a couple of Darlington races where I think I had better performances. Last year, we led with 30 to go and had the belt issue and didn’t end up winning, I felt like that was one of my best races ever, even though we didn’t win. There have been a few along the way where I felt like I didn’t make any mistakes and I got everything I could, but certainly that Coke 600 was as dominant as we’ve been as a team.” TSC PR