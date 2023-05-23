Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Chicago Pneumatic Compressors Ford Team Charlotte Coke 600 Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES: Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team head to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for one of the crown jewels of NASCAR, the Coca Cola 600. McDowell will race with Chicago Pneumatic Compressors as this weekend’s primary partner. This will be the first race of a muti-race partnership for Chicago Pneumatic Compressors and the No. 34 team. Chicago Pneumatic Compressors is a market-leading manufacturer and distributor of compressed air products. They offer both fixed and variable speed compressors that range in sizes from 3 – 350 HP and come with the option to be either tank-mounted or base-mounted, as well as the availability for integrated dryers. No matter the application, Chicago Pneumatic Compressors has a compressed air solution to fit every need. Chicago Pneumatic Compressors will partner with McDowell and the No. 34 team again as NASCAR takes to the streets of Chicago. In honor of Memorial Day, the No. 34 Chicago Pneumatic Compressors Ford Mustang will bear the name of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ryan Michael Connolly. Joining the US Army in May 2001, Connolly served the country faithfully for 17 years. Deploying multiple times to areas such as Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait. On April 6, 2018, in preparation for an upcoming deployment, Connolly was conducting a nighttime aerial training flight in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He along with his co-pilot, Warrant Officer 1 James Casadona were killed when their Apache helicopter’s night vision system failed, causing their aircraft to impact the ground. The team and Chicago Pneumatic Compressors are honored to host this Gold Star family on Sunday and to race in memory of Connolly. Cup activity will begin Saturday with practice and qualifying at 7:05 p.m. The 64th running of the Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 28 at 6:00 p.m. on FOX.