No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

DEFENDING WINNER: Denny Hamlin won the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 for his first career victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway. After starting on the pole, Hamlin led 15 laps and ran solidly inside the top 10 for most of NASCAR’s longest race of the season. Prior to a late caution, he was running in the top five before a four-tire pit stop and some nifty accident avoidance propelled him to the lead for a second overtime restart. He was able to fend off Kyle Busch on the final lap to secure his 48th career victory.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD

What is your mindset going into the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend?

“I feel like our cars have definitely gotten better on the mile-and-a-half tracks. Obviously, we did win the last mile-and-a-half at Kansas, so I’m optimistic going into this weekend. We know we will have to beat the Hendrick guys if we want to have a shot, but I feel like we’ve been trending in the right direction on these types of tracks. We have as good a chance as anyone. We just have to execute throughout the race and be there at the end.”

JGR PR