LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

Noah Gragson Post-Race Quote: "I'm really proud of this team for the effort they put in to get us back out there tonight. Wrecking in the "Open" was tough on everyone. We won the fan vote, which was incredible, and advanced us into the All-Star Race. I'm so thankful for the fans. The car had a lot of damage but it was so cool to see both the No. 42 and No. 43 teams working together and thrashing to get us back out there for the race. The handling of the car was hard to chase during the race. What an effort tonight by our No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet team. This experience at North Wilkesboro Speedway was so special, I wish we ran better, but I'm just so honored to be part of this team."