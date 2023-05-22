Monday, May 22

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

NASCAR Cup Series News
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 24TH

FINISH: 23RD

POINTS: 32ND

Noah Gragson Post-Race Quote: "I'm really proud of this team for the effort they put in to get us back out there tonight. Wrecking in the "Open" was tough on everyone. We won the fan vote, which was incredible, and advanced us into the All-Star Race. I'm so thankful for the fans. The car had a lot of damage but it was so cool to see both the No. 42 and No. 43 teams working together and thrashing to get us back out there for the race. The handling of the car was hard to chase during the race. What an effort tonight by our No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet team. This experience at North Wilkesboro Speedway was so special, I wish we ran better, but I'm just so honored to be part of this team."
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 STP Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 21ST

FINISH: 8TH

POINTS: 25TH

Erik Jones Post-Race Quote: "Solid day at the NASCAR All-Star race for starting in the back of the field. Bringing the car home eighth with the No. 43 STP Chevrolet was a good finish for us. We can probably apply what we learned over the weekend at North Wilkesboro to some upcoming short track racing. At least we were in the ballpark tonight."

