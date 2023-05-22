Transcripts: Bubba Wallace - Pit Road Interview - North Wilkesboro Speedway

Q. Bubba Wallace, brings it home second, your best All-Star finish. If you could have closed the gap a little bit more, what would have happened?

BUBBA WALLACE: I don't know. I think we needed the louvers and whatever chewed up stuff they have on there. No, just his capability throughout the whole run, he could attack hard and then have something there at the end.

If this was any other race I'd be excited, but for a million dollars to come up short and walk home with nothing. Tail tucked between our legs, but all in all, just continuing to ride the momentum train. I want to get Columbia in Victory Lane and they've done a lot, and they came up with the best paint scheme here in the field, so we come up one spot short, so congrats to Larson. He's been on a rail lately.

Just have to keep it going. Now we show back up to home turf and really got to keep the momentum going there and get ourselves deeper into the playoffs here.

Excited to be where we're at right now. Just come up one spot short.

