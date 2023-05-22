Toyota Racing - NCS All Star Open Quotes - Ty Gibbs

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

What happened from your perspective?

“I, 100 percent, understand his frustration. I moved him out of the way. They fenced us and completely wrecked us for 18th at Martinsville out of nowhere. It’s just a learning experience, I think. We will keep digging. We made it in, so that’s all that matters. It’s the Open. It’s the LCQ. Everybody’s doing hail marys, and stuff like that. They all wadded themselves up in (turn) one. I understand his frustration, but at the same time. We got completely clobbered at Martinsville for 18th. I never said anything and never reacted. Just have to keep to rolling and worry about the future. We’ve got a race for a million dollars, so that is pretty cool. I think our Monster Energy Camry is really fast. We’ve got a little damage from getting hit by him on the apron. I tried to go down on the apron there, probably a little too early and slid, so we are going to get that fixed up and keep digging.”

What does it mean to be a part of the All Star Race?

“It’s really cool. I kind of feel like I’m back at Hickory Motor Speedway. It’s pretty cool, pretty special to be here. I wasn’t alive when they raced here, but it’s really cool. It’s a worn out race track, but it’s fun. Just kind of looking for patches, looking for grip.”

What was going on out there?

