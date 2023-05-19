Shane van Gisbergen to Race Trackhouse Racing’s PROJECT91 Chevy at Chicago

"Quad Lock is thrilled to venture into the world of NASCAR, the pinnacle of US motorsport," said Dominic Storey, Quad Lock Sponsorship Manager.
"As Quad Lock continues its growth in the US market, the collaboration with Trackhouse Racing and the inclusion of our brand ambassador, Shane van Gisbergen, presents a fantastic alignment for everyone involved. We eagerly anticipate achieving success both on and off the track in the coming future."
Van Gisbergen plans to arrive in America in late June and accompany the team to the June 25 Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway then be in the Trackhouse race shop the week of the Chicago race.
“There is so much I have to learn about these cars and how the races are run,” said van Gisbergen. “The learning curve will be quite steep, but I am ready for everything they will throw at me. I know a lot of Kiwi’s and Aussies will be watching and I’m honored to get this opportunity.”
The 33-year-old van Gisbergen drives a Chevrolet Camaro in the Supercars Championship for Triple Eight Race Engineering winning championships in 2016, 2021 and 2022. He owns 78 wins and 47 pole positions making him the fourth most successful driver in series history. He’s won the Bathurst 1000 in 2020 and 2022.