Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: All-Star Race

DISHING ON DARLINGTON: In Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway, Kyle Larson worked his way to the front, scoring valuable stage points with a third-place finish in stage two. After leading 29 laps, he restarted on the front row with six laps to go in regulation. While battling for the lead, an on-track incident sent him into the wall, resulting in a 20th-place finish. On Saturday, he was victorious in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in a thrilling last-lap pass that saw the 30-year-old edge out his competitor in a door-slamming finish. Driving the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, Larson won stage one and later overcame a pit road speeding penalty before the final stage restart. The win was his 14th in the series.
ALL-STAR SUCCESS: Larson has won in two of his last three All-Star Race appearances. In six starts in the exhibition event, he has finished in the top two on three occasions, has led laps in five races and has an average finish of 8.50. Over the past 10 All-Star Races, he is the only repeat winner. The 30-year-old won at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2019 (after transferring in by winning the All-Star Open) and at Texas Motor Speedway in 2021. Larson’s win in Texas came in the first of the two All-Star Race events that the track hosted. In addition, he has two wins in the All-Star Open (in 2016 and 2019).
199TH TRACK: The historical return of NASCAR to North Wilkesboro Speedway will mark the 199th racetrack that Larson has raced at in any form. From dirt to pavement, oval to road course and everything in-between, the jack-of-all-trades in racing will meet a new track to challenge this weekend.
TRUCKS ON TRACK: The 2021 Cup Series champion will drive the Spire Motorsports No. 7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race this Saturday afternoon. The 250-lap race will allow Larson to get some extra laps in at the track before Sunday’s Cup Series race. In his career, the Elk Grove, California, native has made 14 Truck Series starts with two wins (Rockingham Speedway in 2013 and Eldora Speedway in 2016).
PIT CREW POWER: The HendrickCars.com pit crew is ranked as the fourth-fastest team on pit road based on their average four-tire stop time of 11.232 seconds across 13 races. Rear-tire changer Calvin Teague used to consider Charlotte Motor Speedway his home track, but the newly renovated North Wilkesboro facility pings even closer to home for the Taylorsville, North Carolina, native. The team’s five-man pit crew also includes Blaine Anderson (front-tire changer), R.J. Barnette (tire carrier), Brandon Harder (fueler) and Brandon Johnson (jackman), who will all perform for the first-time at the .625-mile track this weekend. Friday’s Pit Crew Challenge presented by Mechanix Wear will provide an opportunity to not only showcase their skills, but also earn the team a great starting spot in one of the All-Star Heat Races.
DOWN IN THE DIRT: Larson is prominently featured in a new five-part documentary series released by FOX Sports Films, titled DIRT: THE LAST GREAT AMERICAN SPORT. The series, which debuted on Tuesday, May 16, on FS1, chronicles legendary dirt competitors racing on dirt tracks across America. Check out where to catch each episode here.
HIGH LIMIT VICTORY: Larson won the third race of the inaugural 11-race High Limit Sprint Car Series on Tuesday night at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio. Co-founded by Larson and his brother-in-law Brad Sweet, the next event for the series is on Wednesday, May 31, at Tri City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois. Check out the full schedule at highlimitracing.com.
