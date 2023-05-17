Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | North Wilkesboro Speedway

Chandler Smith, No. 13 Quick Tie Products Camaro ZL1 Chandler Smith will attempt his first NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Smith has made one previous NCS start earlier this season at Richmond Raceway, where he finished in 17th place. "It's really cool getting the opportunity to race at North Wilkesboro this weekend. The history of the track and how it all came back together is awesome. What I'm most excited for is the chance to hopefully transfer in and compete in my first All-Star Race. Tire falloff will be huge all night, but it's something I'm used to with racing Late Models on short tracks all my life. I raced in the Late Model race there on Tuesday to get an understanding for the track, so while the Cup cars handle completely different, it gives a good baseline of what to expect." - Chandler Smith on North Wilkesboro Speedway