● Last weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Ryan Preece joined his fellow competitors in celebrating the annual NASCAR Throwback Weekend by honoring his father, Jeff Preece. His No. 41 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) sported a throwback paint scheme to his father’s old Late Model and the first racecar Ryan ever took a ride in. The car and memories he shared with his father are what sparked his love for racing. Sunday’s Goodyear 400 marked Preece’s seventh career start at the “Track Too Tough To Tame.” From his 32nd spot on the starting grid, Preece rallied the entire 293 laps of the race, avoiding multiple on-track incidents en route to a 15th-place finish, his third top-15 of the season.

● This weekend, the series makes its highly anticipated return to the newly revived North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway for the 2023 All-Star Race and All-Star Open. Preece is one of 16 drivers looking to race his way into the main event by finishing first or second in the All-Star Open, which begins at 5:30 p.m. EDT Sunday and will be broadcast on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM Radio. The All-Star Race is set for 8 p.m. EDT. Preece also can advance to the All-Star Race by winning the All-Star Fan Vote. Fans can vote until 9 a.m. EDT Sunday and can submit one ballot every 24 hours.

● While North Wilkesboro Speedway was essentially dormant since NASCAR last raced at the .625-mile oval in 1996, its revival featured a soft reopening last year with the Racetrack Revival Modified events Aug. 2-3, featuring the Bootleg Bash in which Preece participated. Preece finished fourth in both races.

● After years of complexity, the 2023 version of the All-Star Race has opted for simplicity. Two heat races on Saturday will set the starting lineup for Sunday's main event – a 200 lapper with a competition break at or around Lap 100. All laps (caution and green flag) will count, and overtime rules are in effect to ensure a green-flag finish. Each team will start on sticker tires and have three additional sets to use. After the competition break, however, only one additional set of stickers can be used. The undercard All-Star Open, featuring drivers not previously eligible for the All-Star Race, will be 100 laps with a competition break at or around Lap 40. Three Open drivers will advance to the All-Star Race – the top two race finishers and the Fan Vote Winner. All-Star festivities begin Friday evening with a Pit Crew Challenge to determine the starting lineups for the heat races and Open. Each car’s qualifying time will be based solely on their pit stop time. Teams must complete a four-tire stop; timing lines will be established one box behind and one box ahead of the designated pit box. The 22 drivers already locked into the field will be split into two 60-lap heat races on Saturday night which will determine the starting lineup for Sunday’s All-Star Race. Results of the first heat will establish the inside row and results of the second heat will establish the outside row. The weekend will concludes Sunday night with the All-Star Open and All-Star Race. Technical rules for the cars will remain the same as other NASCAR Cup Series short track races. Those eligible for the All-Star Race include drivers who won a points event in either 2022 or 2023, drivers who won an All-Star Race and compete fulltime, and drivers who won a NASCAR Cup Series championship and compete fulltime.

● Through the first third of the season, Preece has shown improvement and consistency each weekend and has appeared to be coming into his own. He had a career weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in April, earning his first Cup Series pole and leading a career-high 135 laps. Since then, although the results don’t show it, Preece has shown strength at various racetracks on the circuit.

● This weekend’s All-Star Race offers drivers and teams a winner-take-all respite from the points-paying season, which resumes Memorial Day Weekend with the annual Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Preece will head to Charlotte 29th in the driver standings with 201 points.

● Preece kicked off the 2023 season with a strong showing in the non-points Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, leading a race-high 43 laps but ultimately finishing seventh after a fuel pump issue. He has a best points-paying finish of 12th this season, which came at Phoenix Raceway in March.

● The No. 41 SHR Ford Mustang will sport a similar but different look this weekend, adding a new Haas Tooling Winner’s Circle logo to the hood of the red, white and black paint scheme. HaasTooling.com, the online tooling division of the U.S. machine tool builder Haas Automation, Inc., introduces the Haas Tooling Winner’s Circle, a membership program that offers customers free next-day delivery, discounted pricing on all products, and a lower threshold for free shipping. HaasTooling.com already offers industry-leading pricing and fast delivery on an expansive selection of cutting tools, toolholders, and workholding products. Now, Haas Tooling Winner’s Circle members will get the added benefits of free shipping on all orders over $49, free next-day delivery (on most orders) anywhere in the contiguous United States, and 5% off every tooling purchase. For even greater savings, the 5% discount may be combined with other promotions, and a single membership may be used for an entire company.

● HaasTooling.com is back again in 2023 on the No. 41 SHR Ford Musting, the cutting tool division of Haas Automation led by SHR co-owner Gene Haas. HaasTooling.com was launched as a way for CNC machinists to purchase high-quality cutting tools at great prices. Haas cutting tools are sold exclusively online at HaasTooling.com and shipped directly to end users. HaasTooling.com products became available nationally in July 2020. Haas Automation, founded in 1983, is America’s leading builder of CNC machine tools. The company manufactures a complete line of vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, rotaries and indexers, and automation solutions.

● RaceChoice.com, a proud partner of Preece, has launched a special racing experience giveaway for fans. The winner will receive airfare and a two-night stay during Coke Zero 400 weekend at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. RaceChoice.com will also give the winners two pit passes for the race, set for Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by a meet-and-greet with Preece, driver of the No. 41 SHR Ford Mustang. Visit here for more information.