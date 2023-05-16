Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Fr8Auctions Ford Team North Wilkesboro Speedway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: McDowell makes his debut at the North Wilkesboro Speedway and will compete in Sunday’s 100-lap NASCAR All-Star Open. McDowell is hoping to transfer into his third consecutive All-Star race. His best finish in the Open race is seventh and best All-Star finish is 12th. CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON: “It’s so cool to run this throwback scheme to honor Mark Martin. Everyone in the shop was excited when they saw the wrap go on it and it’s cool to work on such an iconic scheme in our sport. Everyone knows how competitive and driven Mark Martin is and that’s who we are as a team, too. We’re going to make Fr8Auctions.com and Mark proud on Sunday.” DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL: “This is why I love Fr8 Auctions. They are always doing something cool for NASCAR, its fans and for the community. They never stop giving and this weekend they are going to bring back so many memories for fans who watched the stars of the sport who grew the popularity of NASCAR at tracks like North Wilkesboro. “I have so much respect for Mark, his competitive spirit, and his longevity of being a winner in his racing career. In 1990, Mark won three races with this scheme and helped propel his stardom with Ford, Jack Roush and the No. 6 team. “It’s special to have this scheme on the car because as a team, we have been more consistent and we’re building our own legacy with the No. 34 team. Fr8Auctions.com has been a huge part of our build. It’s been cool to see the success and consistency we’re having, but we want to get more.”