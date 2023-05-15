Busch Light Racing: Kevin Harvick North Wilkesboro/All-Star Race Advance

You’re bringing back the No. 29 for one time only this weekend at North Wilkesboro. You got in that car and entered the NASCAR Cup Series under very trying circumstances, as you were driving the car that the sport’s icon, Dale Earnhardt, once drove. Can you explain what that moment was like and your decision to race the No. 29 in this year’s All-Star Race? “When I sat in the 29 for the first time, it really wasn’t by choice, but I definitely wouldn’t have done it any differently. Dale’s passing changed our sport forever, and it changed my life forever and the direction it took. Looking back on it now, I realize the importance of getting in the Cup car, and then I wound up winning my first race at Atlanta in the 29 car after Dale’s death. The significance and the importance of keeping that car on the racetrack and winning that race early at Atlanta – knowing now what it meant to the sport, and just that moment in general of being able to carry on – was so important. I had a great 13 years at RCR and really learned a lot through the process because of being thrown into Dale’s car, where my first press conference as a Cup Series driver was the biggest press conference I would ever have in my career, where my first moments were my biggest moments. With this being my last year as a Cup Series driver, we wanted to highlight a lot of these moments, and many were made at RCR in that 29 car. So, with the All-Star Race going to North Wilkesboro – a place with a ton of history – we thought it made sense in a year full of milestones and moments to highlight where it all started.” How special is it to be back behind the wheel of the No. 29 one final time? “Everything that started in my Cup career started at RCR. It wasn’t supposed to start in the 29, but it wound up being my first in the 29 after Dale’s death. And to be able to put that car back out on the racetrack is something that we all thought would not ever happen again. But with Stewart-Haas Racing and Richard Childress Racing working together and making my crazy idea work out, and being able to see the first win paint scheme in the 29 and to have it on the racetrack at North Wilkesboro is something I think we’re all excited about. I know the fans are excited, but for us it’s an honor and a privilege to drive it one last time. It will be a fun night for all of us.” How did it come about to bring back the No. 29? “It was really simple. We started the retirement planning at Stewart-Haas Racing and working through things, and we got done with what I believe was the second meeting and I said, ‘Hey, by the way, I want to drive the 29 car at the All-Star Race.’ And they all kind of looked at me and were like, ‘You serious?’ Everybody kind of slept on it and talked about it in the next couple of days, and nobody said no. So we went back to the next meeting and I said, ‘What about the 29 car? Do you guys think we can pull that off?’ They said, ‘Somebody’s going to have to call Richard.’ I said I would call Richard, so I called Richard Childress and said, ‘Hey, we want to drive the 29 car at North Wilkesboro and run the first win paint scheme.’ And he said, ‘Kevin, you can have whatever you want. Do whatever you want. You’ve been great for RCR and we’d love to work with you guys to figure it out.’ And they all figured it out and here we are.” What does it mean to not only see racing return to North Wilkesboro, but to be an active participant? “I’m fortunate because I drove on the track when this revival first started. I actually drove the 29 car in 2010 at North Wilkesboro Speedway the first time that they cleaned it up. Anytime you get to go to a great racetrack and put on a race that you haven’t been to is fun, but North Wilkesboro has a lot of history in our sport. North Carolina, in general, has a lot of history with the racetrack and asphalt racing. I get to run there twice – with the CARS Late Model stock race Wednesday night and then we’ll run the Cup car on Sunday. It’s going to be a great week.” When the moment comes when you actually climb back into the No. 29 car and buckle in and fire the engine, can you describe what your mindset will be? “Well, I think it’s going to be strange just climbing into it, right? For me, there’s a huge sense of pride in being able to be a part of something like this with both organizations. Going back in time and doing everything that weekend in the 29 car is something I’m really excited about. And I think when you go out on the racetrack, the fans will be in the same boat. As you go by the first time, people are going to be, like, ‘I can’t believe that actually happened.’” You’ve been a part of every All-Star Race since you joined the NASCAR Cup Series. What makes this one at North Wilkesboro different? “I don’t know the last time the All-Star Race was the most anticipated event of the season. Fans are going to show up in droves. North Wilkesboro is a great short track, the asphalt’s worn out, and I think it’s going to be a fantastic event.” This is your 23rd and final season in the NASCAR Cup Series and you’ll be making your 23rd straight appearance in the All-Star Race. We’d call that a testament to your consistency. What would you call it? “I was fortunate to win the first year and qualify for the All-Star Race and, after that, we were able to win the All-Star Race a couple of times, so we make sure we stay in it every year. Obviously, winning a championship doesn’t hurt with your qualification for that, either. For me, I think as you look at the All-Star Race, it’s fun to be a part of. It’s unique and it’s different and all those things combined, so it’s always been an interesting race.” The All-Star Race doesn’t pay any points. Instead, it pays $1 million to the winner. How does that dynamic make the All-Star Race different from a regular, points-paying race? “When you put a million dollars on the line, we can all become idiots and do things that we wouldn’t otherwise do. But I think that’s the whole point of the race, right? You want people to reach outside their comfort zone to do things that they wouldn’t normally do in order to try to win a race. And you add the North Wilkesboro Speedway back on the schedule, with none of us ever having raced there before in a Cup car, it’s something that everybody wants – to put that trophy on their mantle.” This is only the second time the All-Star Race has been run on a short track. Does that ratchet up the intensity? “I think having the All-Star Race at a short track will change that immediately, just because the short-track racing mentality is a little bit different than at the mile-and-a-half racetracks. North Wilkesboro is very unique in the fact that the asphalt is very old, very worn-out. The cars are going to have a tough time getting ahold of the racetrack, so when you add that in to just the short-track mentality in general, I think we’ll put on a great race and we can all have fun driving the cars and trying to make a difference inside the seat.” How important is keeping historic tracks like North Wilkesboro open? “I think when you look at the North Wilkesboros, the Darlingtons, and even when you look at some of the other short tracks, Hickory Motor Speedway, Carraway, a lot of those racetracks, especially here in the Southeast, there’s a lot of history and a lot of heritage that go with those particular racetracks. And I think the more we can do to not have them close down like we’ve seen with Greenville-Pickens and those types of short tracks, the better off we will be. Really, when you have that built-in in following of the short-track system, it bleeds all the way up through. And when you can have a place for the younger generation to go and race at a place like Greenville-Pickens or Hickory Motor Speedway and some of these places as you come up through the ranks, it’s important because they have a loyal following of competitors and fans and it allows you to race against enough people on the racetrack in front of enough fans to make a name for yourself. So it’s important that we protect these racetracks. The amount of people and time and effort that believe in North Wilkesboro is what you need in a lot of these short-track communities, as well. Hopefully it all works out and we can continue to protect these tracks like they did with North Wilkesboro.” What are you looking forward to the most when it comes to this week’s slate of racing at North Wilkesboro? “I’m going to run the CARS Tour Late Model race on Wednesday, so my week actually starts on Tuesday with practice in the Late Model stock car and the race on Wednesday night, and then we practice and qualify the 29 car Friday, have heat races on Saturday, and then we race again on Sunday. It just has this buzz to it. It’s the type of moment I like to be a part of, and I know a lot of people haven’t had that opportunity to experience that really high-end, electric feel that our sport can bring. That’s the part I’m looking forward to the most – the energy that the fans bring. I’ve been fortunate to be a part of some of these moments where you feel like you’re living this out-of-body experience that’s just hard to explain because of the electricity and the excitement in the stadium. I hope that’s what it feels like because I’d like our young kids that drive these cars to feel those electric moments and experience that. If you’re going to be in this sport, it’s something you should experience, and I think North Wilkesboro will have that electricity.” Is the excitement level at North Wilkesboro going to be off the charts? “I’ve been here for a long time, and the young kids in this particular sport at this particular time remind me that I raced in a different century, most of them being born at the very end of it and some after. North Wilkesboro was not there when I started my career, so it’s been since 1996 that they’ve had a competitive race in the Cup Series on the racetrack. To be able to go back to North Wilkesboro is special, because it’s something that I’d never thought would happen because I really thought it was just a dream that was too big for a group of people who were working hard on a project to revive the racetrack. And here we are about ready to run the All-Star Race there in the Cup Series, so kudos to that group of people for digging their heels in and continuing to work to keep North Wilkesboro alive. And I think when you look at North Wilkesboro and the races it’s had in the past and what it has meant to the Cup Series and, really, when you look at the Southeast and you look at the racetracks that we’ve had in this area – we’ve seen a few of them go away, not many of them come back. Marcus Smith and his group at SMI have done a great job of reviving the racetrack, taking so many of those nostalgic pieces of the puzzle and trying to make them modern, but also make them represent what they did in that particular time period, whether it's a snack bar or a victory lane or whatever it is. I can't wait to see it all. I haven't actually seen it all since last year, so I'll get my first glance at it Tuesday night for the CARS Tour practice and spend the week there racing Wednesday night and again through the weekend in the Cup car."