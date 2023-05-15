Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Darlington Raceway

|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet
“It was a tough day at Darlington. This place can catch you off guard at any moment, and that is exactly what happened. I thought we had a decent No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet, we just needed a longer run to make some hay, and unfortunately we got damage before we really got to see the strength of our car. I'm proud of my team and proud of Kaulig Racing as a whole for getting a win with [Kyle] Larson. I'm ready to get back to work and get to Charlotte.”
- Daniel Hemric
Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet
"There was a hole, I throttled up, but right when I got to the hole, it closed. I was too tight to run the bottom, so I ran up top. In the moment, I thought, 'what am I going to do?' I could go back and look at the replay and say what I could have done differently, but ultimately, it just wasn't our day. I'm really proud of the effort from everyone at Kaulig Racing. It's unfortunate to have a DNF (Did Not Finish), but I'm looking forward to getting to Charlotte."
- Chandler Smith
Goodyear 400
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
"Overall we had a good day. We found a good package in practice that we utilized to get a pretty decent qualifying spot compared to where we've been. We just kept our heads in the game all day, made some good changes and caught a few lucky breaks. We're happy with today's finish as a team."
- Justin Haley
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors Camaro ZL1
“We struggled with balance in our car all day today. Our No.16
BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors Chevy lacked grip and the rear tires burned off quickly. I couldn’t get back into the throttle like I needed to without putting the car in the fence. We have some work to do, but happy for my teammate [Justin Haley] for having a solid finish today.”
- AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing PR