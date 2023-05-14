Burton Qualifies 14th at Darlington

A season-best qualifying effort has put Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang in 14th place for the start of Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.



Burton circled the Lady In Black at 168.891 miles per hour in qualifying on Saturday. His best previous start this season was 16th at Circuit of the Americas.



His qualifying speed at Darlington was significantly better than his best lap in practice, which was at 164.062 mph on the third of the 26 laps he ran in the session.



That placed him 26th on the speed chart for practice. He was 22nd best on a 10-consecutive-lap run, averaging 161.974 mph on his first 10 laps.



Sunday’s Goodyear 400 is set to start just after 3 p.m. with TV coverage on FOX Sports 1.



Stage breaks are planned for Laps 90 and 185.

WBR PR