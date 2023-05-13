NCS: Martin Truex Jr. wins pole for Goodyear 400

Martin Truex Jr. won the pole on Saturday for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.



For Truex, this marks his first pole of the 2023 season and his first pole at the track “Too tough to tame.”



Truex placed a lap of 169.409 mph in qualifying. Bubba Wallace will start alongside Truex Jr. after placing second with a speed of 169.339 mph.



Rounding out the top five were Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in third, William Byron in fourth and Ross Chastain in fifth.



Chase Elliott, who was fastest in practice will start 21st. Elliott is paying tribute to his father Bill Elliott’s 2001-2003 Dodge Dealers paint scheme.



Rounding out the top ten were Daniel Suarez in sixth, Kyle Larson in seventh, Denny Hamlin in eighth, Tyler Reddick in ninth and Brad Keselowski in tenth.



Sunday’s Goodyear 400 from Darlington Raceway is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern on FS1 and MRN.